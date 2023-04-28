Two Southwest Missouri historic rehabilitation projects have been recognized with a 2023 Preserve Missouri Award.
Individuals with the Boots Court Motel in Carthage and the Muir Willard Project in Joplin say the award is a testament to the character of preservation in Southwest Missouri.
“It’s nice that our little corner of Jasper County, out of eight winners, two of those were from here,” said Kim Bausinger, manager of the Boots Court Motel properties. “That makes me proud that the people in our area look at things with an eye toward restoration and not tearing down to make new.”
In an April 25 ceremony at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri Preservation presented its 2023 Honor Awards to projects around the state. This year, they honored 11 recipients for their historic preservation efforts.
Founded in 1976, Missouri Preservation is a grassroots network of individuals, organizations and preservation commissions throughout the state. The organization advocates for, educates about and assists in preservation of historic landmarks that embody Missouri’s heritage.
The Preserve Missouri Awards recognize outstanding efforts and projects in historic preservation. They honor a wide variety of projects completed by public, private and nonprofit owners of both residential and commercial rehabilitations.
This year, two projects in Jasper County were honored with a Preserve Missouri Award, the Muir Willard Project in downtown Joplin and the Boots Court Motel in Carthage.
Boots Court Motel
The Boots Court Motel is one of the oldest Route 66 motels. The front building was built in 1939 by Arthur Boots. Most notably, Clark Gable stayed there multiple times while crossing the country.
Bausinger said the motel was bought out of bankruptcy court in the early 2000s by two sisters. She credits the sisters for saving the historic building from ruin. The sisters started the remodel work, opening the back five rooms for guests. The nonprofit Boots Court Foundation bought the motel in August of 2021.
The foundation started a complete top to bottom rehab of the motel buildings. They replaced sagging roofs and added new windows, while preserving many of the original features like hardwood floors and built-in desks.
For the first time in decades, all 13 rooms are open for visitors, Bausinger proudly noted. She anticipates in about six weeks the new visitors center and motel office will be open.
Bausinger said the board quickly grasped that in addition to being a Route 66 icon, the motel is a Carthage icon that adds value to the community. They wanted to make something that would continue the tradition of travelers stopping and spending in Carthage.
“If you have one thing on Route 66, people will go by and look at it,” Bausinger said. “If you get several things, it makes it more of an attraction, more stoppable. They spend time here, buy a tank of gas, eat a meal, walk around downtown. All of that helps everyone in our area.”
Bausinger said it feels fabulous to be recognized with the Preserve Missouri Award, especially since the organization is familiar with how much effort goes into rehabilitation of historic buildings.
“When you’re in it every day," Bausinger said, "with the progress or perceived lack of progress, you’re like, 'Oh my gosh, are we ever going to get done? Does anybody care?' It’s a bit of validation when someone outside your area, who knows what they’re looking for, recognizes you.”
Muir Willard
Located at the southeast corner of Ninth and Main in downtown Joplin, the Muir and Willard buildings were bought and restored by Lori and Jeremy Haun starting in 2016. The Muir was built in 1891, while the Willard, the southern building, was built in 1901.
Both buildings had lodging upstairs with various commercial spaces downstairs. The upper floors were recently occupied but in poor condition, with shared bathrooms and kitchen sinks.
The Hauns had previously bought and remodeled a building in the same neighborhood. Looking across the street at the Muir and Willard buildings, they were in such poor condition, they feared they would be torn down.
“This whole neighborhood has been a place where you drive through and say, 'Someone should do something with these cool buildings.' We realized that somebody was us,” Lori Haun said.
The buildings were described as being in rough condition when the couple bought them. The masonry was crumbling, trees were growing under the foundation of the south building, and skunks were occupying them. The floor joints of the northern building were close to the ground, rotting through time.
The Hauns replaced that floor with concrete to help stabilize the stone foundation as part of the complete renovation of the two buildings. Only some original bricks and wood studs remained, while the Hauns also reused some of the original doors and trim pieces. New roofs, plumbing and wiring were installed.
Working off of a single photo from the 1970s, they restored the look of the windows by reconstructing the signature Oriel windows of the buildings. This window restoration was something completely new and challenging to the designers and carpenters.
There are now 14 apartments and seven commercial spaces between the two buildings, with all spaces occupied. The apartments have all new appliances and modern furnishings, with the charm of the original’s high ceilings and natural light.
“Investing in downtown has a lot of benefits,” Lori Haun said. “Downtown and our historic buildings are the heart of the city. It’s where we remember where we came from, who we are. It gives us an anchor, a link to the past.”
While she said the award was flattering to receive, she noted these projects were not the product of just one person. The award represents the work of construction crews, architects and banks willing to make loans. She also credits those who had the foresight to get historic Joplin buildings listed, who realized early on that the buildings were worthy of preservation.
“It’s a testament to a long, sustained effort between multiple people and multiple generations, thinking about what our historic buildings mean while wanting to maintain these buildings for the future,” Haun said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.