With Congress debating gun legislation after the recent string of mass shootings, local officials with the Republican and Democratic parties and the Moms Demand Action chapter offered their opinions as to the direction America should move.
Legislative talks come a week after 19 children and two teachers were killed during a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and nearly three weeks after 10 Black people were killed and three other people injured in a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York. Both assailants were 18 years old.
Krista Stark, a longtime Democratic activist, has been working on issues with gun legislation throughout Missouri since 2004. She says he has fought against gun laws in Missouri, where no permit is required to carry a firearm in an open or concealed manner.
Stark said she’s a member of the Columbine generation, referring to the school shooting in 1999 in Colorado where two teens killed 12 students and one teacher. More than 311,000 students have experienced gun violence at school since Columbine, according to The Washington Post.
“There were many of us working on state levels against bad gun legislation, but it seems to pop back up every session,” Stark said. “I can’t tell you how many times that I’ve gone to the Capitol, written letters or made phone calls against what we call ‘The Guns Everywhere Bill,’ which is where Republicans in our state Legislature think it’s a great idea for guns to be allowed in churches, day cares and all of these places where we don’t see guns being a useful tool. We feel like that more guns in many of those situations have not saved lives thus far, and it can create really bad collateral damage.”
Stark said she has school-age children who are being affected by lockdown drills and is passionate about fighting for more commonsense gun legislation like red flag laws, which allow loved ones or law enforcement to petition a court for an order to temporarily prevent someone in crisis from accessing guns.
A gun owner herself, Stark said she believes that gun access should only be available to those 21 or older, longer waiting periods should be implemented, and firearm users should be properly trained and licensed.
“When you live in a country where there are so many guns and few regulations to handle them, that creates a powder keg that is going to explode regularly, and that’s what we’re seeing,” she said. “A majority of mass shooters are 18 to 25, maybe with one exception, and that’s a startling statistic. It begs the question, should we be selling killing machines to 18-year-olds? I also don’t think a waiting period hurts anybody. I never minded having a waiting period to buy a gun. I feel like that’s responsible.”
Newton County Republican Central Committee Chairman Nick Myers said he agrees with the gun laws in states that allow 18-year-olds to purchase firearms and doesn’t believe age is an issue. He said more attention needs to be focused on the mental health side.
“These acts are being brought out by people who have serious mental problems,” Myers said, adding, “From what I understand, Chicago and Illinois have some of the most stringent gun laws in the U.S., and they have shootings every weekend. Probably enforcing the current laws would be the first thing to do and see if that solves the problem.
“If someone can serve in the armed forces with a fully automatic weapon at age 18, why would they be prohibited from owning a semi-automatic weapon at 21? That’s my question.”
Amanda Dickerson is a pediatrician at Freeman Health System and a deputy chapter lead for the Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a grassroots movement aimed at fighting and raising awareness for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence.
Dickerson said the country is experiencing a gun violence crisis and that residents are bearing the burden of that every single day as lawmakers continue to look away. She said the ripple effect of gun violence is long and will affect the country for generations.
“They forget the lives that have been stolen by gun violence,” she said. “Every day, 110 Americans are killed and 200 more are wounded by guns in our country, and it seems to be a uniquely American problem. From my perspective as a pediatric provider, 2020 and beyond, guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S. That is the first time over the last few years that this number has surpassed motor vehicle crashes. It really is telling about the deadly toll of gun violence.”
Dickerson said as far as gun legislation, a good place to start is having universal background checks in every state to purchase a firearm, red flag laws and closing certain loopholes.
“The Charleston loophole, if your background check doesn’t come through in three days, then you can purchase that firearm without a completion of a background check,” she said. “They call it the Charleston loophole because of the shooting in Charleston, South Carolina. The shooter in that case purchased his gun, his background check didn’t come back, and he was able to purchase that gun legally after the wait time was up. I think there are some easy ways to start. We can’t keep doing thoughts and prayers.”
State Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, a former local police chief, believes it’s his responsibility as a lawmaker to understand and hear arguments from both sides of the aisle. He said there aren’t just “yes” or “no” answers when it comes to questions about enacting gun legislation, but it all comes down to what’s written in the Constitution.
Roberts said laws should be made practically and not because of a knee-jerk response.
“I understand that the Second Amendment has been problematic for us at times, but it’s such an iconic piece in America that it’s almost part of our international identity,” Roberts said Thursday. “I’m always reluctant when we knee-jerk due to a bad circumstance. Mass homicides occur around the world and not always based on a gun and certainly not, in most countries, based on gun ownership because in many countries people who are armed are criminals, militia or insurgents. It’s not a safe world, so I understand the concern.”
Missouri recently passed the Second Amendment Preservation Act, or HB 85, which proponents say creates additional protections for the right to bear arms. House Bill 85 prohibits state and local cooperation with federal officials who attempt to enforce any laws, rules, orders or actions that violate the Second Amendment rights of Missourians. The protections against federal overreach are triggered if federal officials attempt to violate the state constitution or the U.S. Constitution, they say.
“There are an adequate number of laws that if they’re properly enforced, and I use that word ‘properly’ very deliberately because they can be abused,” Roberts said. “It’s the abuse of those laws and some of the latitude that we’ve given the government to control firearms that have led to people resisting. I get caught sometimes in the middle. I’ve spent many years dealing with people who were armed, and from my perspective as a police officer, if I wasn’t dealing with people who were armed, it would make it more easier for me. But that’s kind of the issue, isn’t it? Should the government feel safe in dealing with people because they’re unarmed and don’t represent that level of resistance? I think there’s some error to that argument.”
Roberts said it’s difficult because governing America is not easy and that the question comes down to what people are willing to give up.
“We granted ourselves those 10 amendments that constitute the Bill of Rights, and as government, should we be taking that away, especially in the face of the world we’re living in today?” he said. “I just don’t think these are easy answers. If anyone tells you that they have this clear line of demarcation, you should do this and beyond this point you shouldn’t do that, I think that’s the easy way out. People like me, I agonize over these kinds of questions all the time. Would we be safer as a society if nobody had a gun? I’m not so sure that’s true.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.