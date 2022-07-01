Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into the culture surrounding firearms.
As Congress passes new restrictions in response to school shootings, we talked to local residents to learn more about the passionate community behind guns. We teamed up with sister newspapers across the country to present a deep nationwide look.
We'll have more in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- City leaders pointing out a police staffing crisis.
- A look at a local school district allowing teachers to carry firearms in classes.
- An amendment to a TIF plan funding development at 32nd and Range Line Road.
We hope you have a happy, safe Independence Day holiday.
