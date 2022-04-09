CARTHAGE, Mo. — A group of Carthage and area residents interested in preserving the memory of the Battle of Carthage in the American Civil War are planning events this weekend and in May to honor the 160th anniversary of the battle, even though July 5 of this year will mark the 161st anniversary.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented members of Battle of Carthage Inc. and the Maj. Thomas R. Livingston Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans from holding events in 2021, the actual 160th anniversary of the July 5, 1861, battle.
Events kick off this Sunday, April 10, with a remembrance of the people who were killed or wounded in the battle and of the people who worked decades later to mark significant spots on the battlefield, which stretches from the eastern side of Carthage along Civil War Road north to Baseline Road in rural Jasper County.
Sunday’s ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. at Carter Park near the location of Marker No. 4 on the corner of River and Chestnut streets.
This simple stone marker and three others like it were placed in the early 1900s at significant spots along the course of the battle, historians believe.
The other three markers are on Civil War Road north of Carthage, the first at the end of Civil War Road marking the spot where the battle started, the second on the west side of the road near Dry Fork Creek where Union soldiers fought a delaying action to allow their wagon train to continue fleeing south, and the third at the corner of Jayhawk Road and Civil War Road close to where the two armies forded Spring River.
Marker No. 4 in Carter Park marks the spot where the final shots of the battle were fired, and Missouri State Guard troops bedded down for the night while Union forces continued marching through the night to Sarcoxie.
Steve Cottrell, a local historian with the Civil War Museum in Carthage, said Sunday’s ceremony will be to honor the casualties on the Missouri State Guard side and consist of the laying of flowers at the marker by an honor guard dressed in period clothing of the Guard.
This event will be a prelude to the Battle of Carthage reenactment planned for May 21-22 at the Civil War Arena ground on Civil War Road north of Carthage.
Other events will be held May 21 on the Carthage square in conjunction with the reenactment.
BackgroundThe two sides in the battle consisted of Col. Franz Sigel’s 1,100 Union soldiers, mostly German volunteers from St. Louis, and the 6,000-man Missouri State Guard, soldiers called up by Missouri’s Confederate-leaning Gov. Claiborne Fox Jackson.
The State Guard was fleeing a larger Union Army led by Gen. Nathanial Lyon and was trying to get to Arkansas to join Confederate forces there, while Sigel’s force was trying to intercept the Guard in coordination with Lyon’s force.
Sigel’s force was relatively well trained. Most of the members had fought in wars in Europe before moving to the U.S. The Missouri State Guard was mostly untrained, only 4,000 actually had firearms, and most of them were civilian arms and shotguns.
The battle was a numbers game, with the much larger State Guard trying to work around Sigel’s rear flank and cut off his retreat, while Sigel used his better-trained troops in a fighting retreat to protect his large wagon train of supplies as it fled south toward Carthage.
Sigel managed to safely extricate his command by retreating through Carthage and continuing to march south through the night to Sarcoxie while the Missouri State Guard set up camp on the same ground where Sigel’s troops camped the night before just east of Carthage on the spot where Carter Park and the Battle of Carthage State Historic Site sit now.
Battle markers
The story of who placed the four stone markers along Civil War Road to mark the spots on the battlefield has been lost to time, but Travis Archie, commander of the Maj. Thomas R. Livingston Camp 2327 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, said he recently found the minutes of a reunion of Confederate veterans, held in Joplin in September 1906, that may help clear up the mystery.
He said the minutes indicated a man named William Edward Hall, a veteran of the Confederate guerrilla force that harassed Union forces in and around Jasper County throughout the Civil War, was recognized for placing them.
Reading from the minutes, Archie said: “With the assistance of eye witnesses, Comrade Hall placed four large stones engraved with the proper inscriptions showing where the battle began, its course and where it ended. A rising vote of thanks was tendered for his service.”
Cottrell, with the Civil War Museum in Carthage, said two newspaper articles recently uncovered by Civil War enthusiasts also shed more light on the casualties suffered by the Missouri State Guard in the battle.
He said historians like the late Marvin VanGilder generally accepted Sigel’s official report of casualties on the Union side as being 15 dead and 50 wounded. Sigel’s report also says the State Guard suffered 35 dead and 125 wounded, but other sources have given different numbers.
Cottrell said enthusiasts recently found two accounts by State Guard veterans that finally come close to agreeing on numbers.
The accounts by Maj. Hampton Boone, who was a private at the Battle of Carthage and is buried in Carthage’s Park Cemetery, and Col. John T. Hughes, an officer with the Guard, were published in separate newspapers in Missouri at separate times.
“Boone’s report appeared in The Glasgow Weekly Times, almost perfectly matches the casualty report of Col. John T. Hughes who sent an account to The Liberty Tribune,” Cottrell said. “Hughes’ report reads like an official report, and it was never found in the official record of the Battle of Carthage. They both state 15 overall dead for the Missouri State Guard in the battle and they’re the only two accounts that match, so that gives us something more to go on. The number of wounded is very close. one states 50 wounded the other states 40 wounded, but very close.”
