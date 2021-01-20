Biden takes the helm as president: 'Democracy has prevailed'

President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Today's big news certainly was the inauguration of Democrat Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. president and Kamala Harris as the first female vice president, as well as the first vice president of Black and South Asian descent.

Joplin residents might remember that Biden has visited this city before. He was here in 2014 to help open Joplin High School, which had been rebuilt after the 2011 tornado. We'll talk with school officials about that day.

We'll also talk with residents about the history-making day that Harris had.

Learn more in stories from reporter Joe Hadsall, and from me, at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.

We'll also bring you:

  • Coverage of today's meeting of the Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors.
  • An update of the COVID-19 situation in Missouri.
  • Financial advice in our weekly column from the Better Business Bureau in Springfield.
  • Previews of MIAA doubleheaders on Thursday night that have Fort Hays State at Missouri Southern and Nebraska-Kearney at Pittsburg State. 

Thanks for reading, and have a good evening.

