The eighth annual Big Red Shoe Run that benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States will look different this year, and organizers are hoping it attracts more nonrunners.
The 2020 race was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, but it was changed by the board of directors and presenting sponsor TAMKO Building Products because of COVID-19.
Instead of a 15K, 5K, and 1-mile walk for the charity, this year there will be what they are calling a 0.0K nonrun. Annette Thurston, executive director, said this year’s event is perfect for people who don’t like to run but still want to help out a good cause.
“It will not be a virtual run,” said Thurston. “Erik Bartlett with Runaround suggested it. He’s done these 0.0 runs before, and they worked out very well. I’ve already had people tell me they’re looking forward to this, even though they’re not runners. I actually had my board tell me last night, ‘I’m in. This one’s for me.’ It’s exciting and something different.”
Registration opens Aug. 1 and runs through Sept. 12, and all past runners will be notified. Tickets are $35, and each registrant will receive a white T-shirt, magnet and coupons from local supporters. TAMKO will continue to be this year’s presenting sponsor.
Kim Eckerman, director of communications for TAMKO, said the company has been an avid supporter of Ronald McDonald House since it opened its doors 22 years ago and has been the presenting sponsor of the event for six years.
“The Big Red Shoe Race is an event that represents the best of our community, citizens coming together to make a difference in the lives of families during times of tremendous struggle,” Eckerman told the Globe. “Being presenting sponsor of such an event means that TAMKO is able to assist RMHC in making a positive impact for local families when they need it most.”
Last year’s event drew about 400 runners and a record amount of $57,000 in donations. The local house is looking to match that number again with the nonrun. All proceeds go back to the local Ronald McDonald House to help operate it.
The nonprofit organization gives families a home away from home while their children receive treatment at local hospitals.
“The Ronald McDonald House of the Four States relies solely on donations to operate,” said Eckerman. “Without local support and volunteers, the house can’t operate. They provide a unique and much needed service — one you hope you never need but sure want it to be there if you ever do have the need.”
Thurston said the house is reaching out to past supporting businesses to consider a good will donation because this is a difficult year for everyone.
“TAMKO encourages all businesses to continue their annual donations to RMHC of the Four States,” said Eckerman. “During a year of unprecedented challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, it was important to continue our support for the house, and we hope others will do the same.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.