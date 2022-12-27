Cold weather cut the Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties' annual red kettle fundraising campaign short three days before it was supposed to end on Christmas Eve, leaving the campaign far short of meeting its goal of $450,000 in 2022.
Nathan Hicks, volunteer coordinator with the Salvation Army, said Friday that this year's campaign had raised 52% of its goal, leaving it $215,000 short. He said bitterly cold temperatures forced the organization to cancel bell ringing at area kettles Thursday and Friday of last week.
Lt. Jennifer Norris said volunteers were able to get a few kettles out Saturday, which was Christmas Eve and the final day of the fundraising campaign. Between those kettles and a few "generous" donations, the Salvation Army raised another $12,000 toward its goal, leaving just over $200,000 still needed, she said.
Norris said losing those two days before Christmas Eve had an impact on the campaign.
“Those last few days before Christmas usually bring in a significant amount,” she said. “If we had more bell ringers on Christmas Eve and bell ringing on the two days prior, we could have raised about $15,000 to $20,000. Our mailed-in donations are a lot lower this year as well.”
At the red kettle campaign kickoff in November, Lt. Marty Norris, who serves as corps officer in Joplin with Jennifer Norris, said the 2022 goal was a little bigger than the goal in 2021. The Salvation Army raised 105% of its goal in 2021.
He said the red kettle campaign typically provides about 75% of the local Salvation Army’s funding for the year.
"We do it because the need is so great, and we see it a lot more this time of year when the temperature starts dropping, it get colder," he said. "We work to provide for the necessary needs of the individuals who are stuck out in it.”
Where it goes
According to Jennifer Norris, the following is a list of the services provided by the Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties each year and funded in large part by the red kettle campaign:
• The organization has church services in Joplin on Sundays.
• It will start a Bible study group in Carthage.
• It has served more than 58,000 cases with social services in the past year.
• It has provided housing or rental assistance to more than 1,400 families in the past year.
• It has assisted 1,300 families with utility bills.
• It has provided clothing vouchers to 3,000 families in the past year.
• It helps with personal grooming needs, such as a shower and laundry, at the Joplin location, and personal grooming items are available at Joplin and Carthage.
• It offers clothing vouchers.
• It provides housing and utility assistance when money is available.
• It offers a free daily feeding program with breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday and lunch on Saturday at the Joplin location and sack lunches in Carthage on Monday through Thursday.
• It serves 4,000 hot meals a month at the Joplin location.
• It serves a hot lunch to anyone who wants one on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, with more than 225 meals served on each holiday.
• It serves around 200 meals a week from a mobile canteen in Joplin.
• It has a senior food box distribution program and operates food pantries in Carthage and Joplin.
The Salvation Army’s Joplin office is located at 320 E. Eighth St. The Family Store is located at 302 E. Seventh St. The Salvation Army Social Service Center is located at 2307 Missouri Ave. in Carthage.
