Local schools strive to prepare students for ACT

Missouri students, including those in this part of the state, continue to perform on par with the national average when it comes to the ACT.
An estimated 82% of students in Missouri's 2019 graduating class — approximately 56,000 — took the ACT, giving the state an average composite score of 20.8, according to information recently released by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Nationwide, an estimated 52% of students took the exam with an average composite score of 20.7, the state said.
Joplin's overall composite score increased to 20.8 in 2019 from 18.9 the prior year, said Sarah Mwangi, assistant superintendent of learning services.
Moreover, the school district's top 25% of graduating seniors earned an average composite score of 27.3, she said. That average score increased to 28.0 for the top 15% of graduating seniors and 31.9 for the top 5%, she said.
"Joplin Schools provides ample opportunity for our high school students, and we are extremely proud of our ACT improvement overall," she said. "This ACT data breakdown just speaks to the quality of graduates coming out of Joplin High School."
2019 composite ACT scores for Missouri, nation
|Subject
|Missouri
|Nation
|English
|20.3
|20.1
|Mathematics
|20.2
|20.4
|Reading
|21.3
|21.2
|Science
|20.8
|20.6
|Composite
|20.8
|20.7
There are 19 students enrolled this semester in an ACT prep class at Joplin High School, and another 24 have signed up for next semester's course, according to information from counselor Kellie Bowman. The counselors' office makes free study guides and practice tests available to students, and one Joplin High School teacher for years has held an after-school math prep class, she said.
Carthage's composite score for 2019 was 20.1, up from 18.5, 19.2 and 18.9 the three prior years. Officials were pleased with the growth, high school Principal Matt Huntley said.
"There is room to improve in anything any school ever does," he said. "Certainly, this applies to the ACT as well. The good thing about the ACT is that the exam makes sense to the students who take it. Unlike the state-mandated end-of-course exams, the ACT is directly tied to college acceptance. Students recognize its importance, and we want to help them along the way."
Carthage recently added an ACT course to its summer school curriculum, offering to reimburse the cost of the exam to anyone who had taken the class, Huntley said. In the coming semester, the school will offer professional development to teachers who want to incorporate ACT-style strategies into their everyday lessons, he said.
"In theory, the ACT is full of items that our students should be learning throughout their high school curriculum," he said.
To test or not to test?
The state of Missouri in recent years had allocated funds for every junior in a public high school to take the ACT, regardless of whether they planned to attend college after graduation.
That practice has since ended, but at least one local school district — Webb City — has opted to continue testing every student.
Webb City posted an average composite score of 19.5 in 2019, up slightly from 19.3 the prior year. District officials believed it was important to continue offering the exam to all students, even though overall composite scores tend to drop when pupils who aren't going to college are included in the census.
"By giving every student a chance to take the ACT, their options are open for them as they go through their high school career," said Brenten Byrd, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. "It's a conscious effort on our board's part, on our superintendent's part. Our goal is to educate every student, and this is just another opportunity for all students to have choices later in life."
Webb City in the past has offered an ACT prep course specifically focused on math; an English prep course is in the course catalog this semester. The school district also recently implemented new ACT prep software and is sponsoring professional development opportunities for teachers to better help students prepare for the exam, Byrd said.
After several years of testing every student through state funding, Carl Junction — like many districts — has opted to revert to offering the test as an option for students.
The school district tested nearly 100% of its students in 2018 and posted an average composite score of 20.3, said Kathy Tackett, assistant superintendent. In 2019, through testing approximately 70% of students, the district's score was 22.3 — just shy of the district's record high composite score of 22.4, she said.
The school district has implemented, since 2015, an increased focus on literacy, mandating strong reading and writing schools in all content areas, she said. That is translating into students who are better prepared for exams such as the ACT, she said.
"I'm very excited on our focus on literacy and what we believe is the direct relationship to ACT scores," she said. "When students can read and write, they're going to be successful."
Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School in Joplin posted an average composite score of 28.4 for both 2018 and 2019, with 100% of students tested both years, school officials said. College Heights Christian School in Joplin had a 2019 score of 24.2, with 90% of students tested — up from a 2018 score of 23.3 with 100% tested.
The Neosho School District and McAuley Catholic High School in Joplin could not be reached Monday.
Globe reporter Kimberly Barker and Editor Andy Ostmeyer contributed to this report.
Accreditation
ACT scores are one measure of students' college and career readiness that the state of Missouri tracks for accreditation purposes for public school districts.