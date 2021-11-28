Local retail shop owners say they feel good about the upcoming holiday shopping season even as they do their best to work around problems in the worldwide supply chain and rising costs being passed down from suppliers and wholesalers.
Caitlyn Casperson, who owns C’est La Vie Photography and Boutique in Carthage, says she has the inventory to keep shoppers happy if they’ve had issues with availability or delivery times of items on big online shopping sites.
“I think it’s going to be a good season,” Casperson said at her shop at 307 S. Main St. “It’s going to make people realize that there are local shops that have inventory already, and to buy local instead of ordering on Amazon or eBay or any of those big online companies, where it might take three months to get your product because it might be sitting on a barge. We’re just encouraging people to shop local since we’re already here and we have stuff and we’re ready and willing to gift-wrap and all that.”
Supply chain
Casperson said she’s had problems ordering some items.
She said she recently ordered some items she hoped to sell for the holidays, but the delivery never made it because the supplier had problems getting the items off the ship at port.
“We ordered Blue Light glasses; we ordered winter beanies and winter coats because we wanted to be prepared,” she said. “We ordered them back in early October. We just got an email update saying our order had been canceled, and they refunded our money and sent our product back. ... The product was stuck on a barge somewhere, and they couldn’t find a port to bring it to.”
John Henkle, co-owner of Henkle’s Ace Hardware, said the supply chain problems have made him rethink his own shopping habits.
“Normally, I’m a week-before-Christmas shopper, and I’ll be way ahead of that (this year),” Henkle said at his store at 1201 S. Madison St. in Webb City. “So I would encourage people to start early because if you get your heart set on something and you can’t get it, you’ll be disappointed. Just start early.”
Henkle said he ordered a batch of sewer pipe back in April that only recently arrived.
“So there are issues, but there’s still a lot of product out there,” he said. “Sometimes you just have to work harder to get it.”
Erik Bartlett said he was concerned about getting the shoes he needed to open his new store, Bartlett’s Shoe Co. at 303 S. Main St. in Joplin. The store held a soft opening on Nov. 15. Bartlett has operated Runaround Running & Fitness, a shoe store down the street at 422 S. Main St. in Joplin since 2010.
“From manufacturing to getting goods to the distribution centers in North America, everyone is having a tough time," Bartlett said. "It’s definitely an interesting time. We have several brands where our holiday shipments have been pushed all the way back to March or April. We’ve kind of had to ask people to maybe adjust your expectations a little bit.”
Inflation
Jeanette Cartright, owner of the Big Dog Boutique at 319 S. Main St. in Carthage, said she has high hopes for the holiday season, but there are challenges.
“Much of the product I sell is USA-made, so I haven’t experienced much of the supply chain problems,” Cartright said. “Rising costs — yes, for sure. We’re seeing increases in costs for products, increases in fuel charges, all the time. The majority of my products have gone up in costs.”
Cartright said her customers have been understanding.
“Nobody has really said anything,” she said. “I think most people understand because they’re hearing about it all the time. I think everybody knows that prices are increasing, materials are increasing, so we haven’t heard anybody negative about it.”
Henkle said he’s seen prices change more often on most products in his store than at any time in the past.
“We’ve had more price changes this year probably than the last three years combined. It’s constant from our suppliers,” Henkle said. “It’s not us moving things up; it’s the suppliers moving our costs up.”
Bartlett encouraged customers to shop now because he believes his suppliers will start increasing prices in December and January.
“Every brand that we carry is under a MAP policy — minimum advertised price,” Bartlett said. “So everyone has to have the same price. All of those MAP policies are changing and adjusting shoe prices $5 or $10 or $15. So what you see here today is going to go up another $5 to $15 next month. So get out now; take advantage of the prices now.”
Expectations
Experts expect a solid holiday shopping season despite the challenges facing the economy.
The National Retail Federation said in a news release last week that it expects another record-breaking holiday season this year, and shopping over the Thanksgiving weekend will play a role in that.
The federation said two-thirds of holiday shoppers surveyed in early November said they plan to shop over the Thanksgiving weekend, which amounts to an estimated 158.3 million people, up from the COVID-19-affected number of 156.6 million shoppers in 2020 but still below the 165.3 million shoppers who hit the stores in 2019 before the pandemic.
Henkle said he expects a “fairly normal” holiday shopping season.
“I think Christmas is Christmas, and they’re going to still be out and about," he said. "I don’t think it’s going to stop that.”
Cartright said she thinks shoppers are happy to get out and be with people. She thinks efforts by groups such as Vision Carthage and the Carthage Chamber of Commerce to promote shopping local are helping.
“I think the difference between online and in-store is people notice a difference in quality of product,” Cartright said.
Casperson said she and other retailers are working to provide a fun and affordable shopping experience.
“I feel like we want to offer an affordable Christmas and still be able to let people enjoy the joy of giving,” she said.
