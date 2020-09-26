The criticisms surface ahead of every major election: Young people don't get out and vote. They're not engaged in their community. They're just not interested in politics.
The only problem? It's all false, says Nicki Whitehead, a 21-year-old political science major at Missouri Southern State University.
"People believe it's because we don't care, and that's absolutely not true," she said. "We're really informed and educated, and we don't take voting lightly. We understand how important it is to vote."
National polls and research being conducted ahead of the November election are finding significant interest in voting among young people.
A poll of 18- to 29-year-olds by the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School found 63% of respondents indicated they will “definitely be voting,” compared with 47% during this same time before the 2016 presidential election.
"The Gen Z generation is facing a once-in-a-lifetime experience of a global pandemic, economic instability and racial reckoning,” said Mark Gearan, the institute's director, in a statement. “Young Americans are seeing firsthand how their government impacts their day-to-day lives, and they are ready to make their voice heard in this election.”
In nearly half of U.S. states, more young people were registered to vote in August, at least three months before the 2020 election, than were registered in November 2016, according to CIRCLE, a nonpartisan research organization at the University of Maryland's School of Public Policy.
And a Gallup poll conducted over the summer in conjunction with CIRCLE found that:
• Seventy percent of U.S. adults younger than 30 said they had talked with friends about politics, and 51% said they had tried to convince other young people to vote.
• The influence of the pandemic on young adults' engagement is becoming clearer. Four out of 5 young people said that the coronavirus pandemic has helped them realize how much political leaders' decisions impact their lives.
• Top issues for young adults in this election are health care, the environment and racism.
• There are some barriers for young people when it comes to voting. Three in 10 young people surveyed did not know if they could register to vote online. Approximately 24% of young people have experience with mail-in or absentee voting, compared with 53% who have experience with voting in person on Election Day.
On-campus work
Why have young people historically gotten such a bad rap for their turnout at the polls?
Whitehead believes there are many barriers preventing young adults from voting. Many college students, for example, may be registered to vote in their home county but have moved away for school, and they don't fully understand how to request or complete an absentee ballot, she said.
The student organization for which she serves as president, the Political Science Association, is trying to change that. The group has so far held two voter registration drives on campus, and next month, it will focus on voter information for college students, including how to find your polling place or how to cast an absentee ballot.
During her work on campus, Whitehead has seen "a lot of energy" from her peers about the upcoming election. She believes they are more engaged than ever because of the power of social media and the broad access to information that's available to anyone with a smartphone.
She also believes that young adults are closely watching social and global issues that will affect them throughout their lives, such as climate change and are being driven to the polls based on how they want those issues handled by policymakers.
"Our generation, we really understand that the stuff we vote on now will affect us later in life," she said.
Those who work with young adults say they've noticed a desire for engagement among them.
Nicole Shoaf, an assistant professor of political science at MSSU and adviser to the Political Science Association, said she’s seeing increased interest and enthusiasm about the upcoming election among her students.
“The students I’ve been working with seem much more plugged in to what’s going on in Washington, D.C.,” she said in a statement from the university. “That’s in part due to the president tweeting his messaging directly to the country and the sheer fact that because of the pandemic, people are paying more attention to state and local government than they have in past years.”
Amber Carr, the assistant director at MSSU's Spiva Library, has been involved in on-campus voter registration drives for the past three years. It's part of the mission of the library to educate and help students be informed members of their community, she said.
"From what I've seen, the younger generations are just as passionate" about voting as older generations, she said. "It's like with any other young generation — they want to inspire change. In my experience, voting is one of the ways they want to inspire that change."
'I can use my voice'
Inspiring change is a message that resonates with Jane Min, a 17-year-old senior at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School in Joplin.
Min became active in advocacy early in her high school career when she started volunteering with Missouri Health Care for All, a statewide nonprofit focused on health care issues. She said her family had instilled in her the belief that a person's health is the No. 1 priority, and she grew up putting her own health and her family's health first.
"I personally believe health care is a human right, and knowing it's more of a privilege in this society started my sense of injustice," she said.
But as Min continued her work with the statewide organization, she started noticing something — she was often the only young person involved. Determined to change that dynamic, she spent the spring and summer developing and launching Show Me "A Healthy" State, an organization that engages youth and young adults in health care advocacy, and provides them with information about voting and a platform for mentoring.
The organization now boasts more than 50 members — including high school students and college students — and chapter leaders from across the country who research and publish stories on issues on their website, conduct outreach to communities to encourage voting, and create informational graphics for dissemination on social media. The chapter leaders also work together to tackle health care issues that are specific to the state in which they reside.
Min focused her summer on Missouri's Amendment 2, which sought a constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid to thousands of low-income adults in the state. After voters approved the proposal in August, she has shifted her focus to advocating for other forms of health care equality, especially disparities of coverage and affordability that are being revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the underlying thrust of the organization's work is the engagement of young people, Min said. To that end, Show Me "A Healthy" State — with an official motto of "Learn, vote, act" — has helped more than 430 young people so far get registered to vote, she said.
"I'm a firm believer that change only happens when people start using their voices," she said. "Voting is definitely a meaningful way to bring that change. Many youth believe that their vote is insignificant, but it is extremely important."
Min said her age, which makes her ineligible to cast a vote yet, only makes her more determined to affect change through her organization by encouraging other young people to go to the polls.
"I want to make sure I can use my voice in another way," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.