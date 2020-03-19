The United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas has established a campaign to respond to needs during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The pandemic is driving "urgent and unexpected" needs in the community as many local agencies and nonprofits face financial uncertainty, said Duane Dreiling, executive director. Once those needs have been determined, the United Way will make distributions to community nonprofit providers that focus on supporting working families with things such as rent, utilities and food.
"We know that these are unsettling times, and we want to assure our communities that our priority remains people impacted by this crisis," Dreiling said in a statement.
To donate, go to unitedwaymokan.org and click the "Donate" button on the right side of the page. There also is an option to give by texting "2020COVID" to 41444; donors will be sent a link.
To arrange for other giving options, contact the United Way at 417-624-0153 or 620-231-8140. Checks with "COVID-19 response campaign" in the memo line can be sent to 3510 E. Third St. in Joplin and to 117 W. Fourth St. in Pittsburg, Kansas.
"I know our region is extraordinarily generous, and people will step up to help their neighbors," Dreiling said. "As always, United Way will be there to support our communities through our network of nonprofit providers."
Local United Way partners include Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, the Joplin Family YMCA, Lafayette House, Legal Aid of Western Missouri, Safehouse Crisis Center, Children's Haven and Wesley House.
In an interview with the Globe, Dreiling said most of those agencies will be eligible for funds from the COVID-19 campaign in addition to the regular program funds they receive from United Way's annual campaign. Because of United Way's year-round relationship with these nonprofits, the organization is "uniquely positioned" to understand what their needs are, he said.
"A lot of those agencies may see declining revenue at a time when they're actually going to be seeing an increased need," he said. "Donors can feel confident that those donations are going where the greatest needs are."
The 2019-20 campaign, which had a fundraising goal of $825,000, likely will be closed sometime this month, Dreiling said.
"Right now, our (annual) campaign was looking like it was down a little bit (from the goal), so this (COVID-19 campaign) is going to be even more important to be able to fund some of those programs that will see increased need," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.