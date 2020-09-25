A local veteran and his family were able to move home today.
After their home was ruined by flooding and mold, Breanna and Jesse Arnold were gifted the keys today to their new Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity home on New Hampshire Avenue.
“This is a huge blessing for our family,” said Jesse Arnold, who served in the Marine Corps from 2007 to 2011.
It was certainly a beautiful Friday morning for a home dedication, and our staff, including reporter Kimberly Barker and photographer Laurie Sisk, were out there to document it all. Read more of their report later today at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's e-edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Results and highlights from tonight's high school football games. What was I saying earlier about a beautiful Friday morning? Your Friday night forecast looks pretty perfect for some high school football.
- Coverage of tonight's Joplin For Justice rally for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot and killed by Louisville, Kentucky, police in March. A grand jury this week declined to indict any of the three police officers for her death.
- A story about the Lamar football program, which has truly become a family affair.
Have a terrific weekend!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.