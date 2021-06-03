The Woman’s Club of Joplin will host its Club Day on Friday at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club, 2019 S. Country Club Drive in Joplin.
Lunch will be served at noon followed by the program “Why Quilts Matter and Current Trends in Quilting,” presented by Jamie Arnall, owner of Heavenly Notions, a full-service quilt shop in Granby.
The Woman’s Club of Joplin aims to provide an open forum for presentation and discussion of subjects pertaining to education, civic and social improvement.
Details: 417-540-7519.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.