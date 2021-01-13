Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on local reaction to a historic second impeachment of President Donald Trump.
With a 232-197 votes, Trump was impeached by the U.S. House Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office. Ten Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for the impeachment.
We'll have reaction from local political experts and leaders in tomorrow's edition of the Globe, as well as what happens next in the process. In addition, we will also feature:
- An update about U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley facing waning support from longtime backers and donors in the wake of last week's attack. Hawley has written a column for newspapers about his decision to not certify the Electoral College votes, and we will feature that column on our Opinion page.
- Oklahoma officials are bracing for armed and violent protests this weekend at their capitol building.
- A preview of Missouri Southern State University's basketball double-header Thursday with Washburn.
Have a wonderful Wednesday evening; looks like a sunny weekend is closer to us.
