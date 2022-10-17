MIAMI, Okla. — Bill G. Follis, the longest-serving chief of the Modoc Nation, died Friday at Mercy Hospital in Joplin at age 89, his family said.
Follis, a lifelong Miami resident, began his tenure as chief in 1972 and was instrumental in the restoration of Modoc Nation to federal recognition in 1978, his family said. He served as chief for nearly 50 years through more than 12 consecutive terms in office.
He was the great-grandson of Long Jim, the youngest warrior in the Modoc War of 1872-73, and Annie Jim, sister of Modoc warrior Shacknasty Jim, said current Chief Robert Burkybile III, who was elected to the position earlier this year, in a letter to the tribe over the weekend. The Modoc War was an armed conflict between the tribe and the U.S. Army in northeastern California and southeastern Oregon that was followed by the tribe's forced relocation from its native lands to Indian Territory.
"Chief Follis descended from a family that has been integral to the government of the Modoc Nation following their removal to Indian Territory (in) present-day Oklahoma," Burkybile said in the letter. "An extraordinary leader, Chief Follis was a champion for the Modoc people."
Follis used funding granted to the tribe from the federal government to establish the foundations of the Modoc Nation's economic development, including educational and housing opportunities, child and elder care, and businesses specializing in information technology, construction, aviation, gaming, marketing/media and health care management.
In collaboration with local, state, federal and tribal leaders, Follis helped negotiate a joint compact to open the Stables Casino in Miami in 1998. It was the first such agreement approved by the National Indian Gaming Commission and the secretary of the interior, his family said.
Under Follis' leadership, the Modoc Nation in 2017 completed a new complex, 22 N. Eight Tribes Trail in Miami, that houses tribal headquarters, tribal archives and a library, the only one in the area dedicated solely to Native American history and genealogy, according to the tribe's website. He also helped the tribe reintroduce bison to the Modoc prairie.
“Chief Follis was very tribal oriented and always worked to promote tribal sovereignty and the Indian community," Shawnee Chief Ron Sparkman said in a statement.
Outside of the tribe, Follis served as a naval aviator in the U.S. Navy and later worked at Clear Creek Ranch in Welch, where he developed the foundation breed of Brangus cattle. He also purchased and operated a recycling business in Miami and raised quarter horses.
“Chief Bill Follis was a fierce advocate for the Modoc Nation and all of Indian Country during his lifetime," said Billy Friend, chief of the Wyandotte Nation, in a statement. "His leadership helped build the foundation of success that the Modoc Nation enjoys today. We will definitely miss Chief Follis, but he leaves behind a great legacy that will impact the next seven generations of the Modoc people.”
Follis served on various boards, including for the Oklahoma State University Foundation, Rogers State University, the Bureau of Indian Affairs Task Force under the administrations of Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, the Claremore Indian Hospital, and the Northeastern Indian Tribal Health Clinic. He also was chairman of the Oklahoma Commission on Indian Affairs.
In 2016, he received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Oklahoma State Alumni Association and the American Indian Alumni Society.
Follis attended Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and Oklahoma State University, from which he eventually earned a bachelor's degree in animal science. He had a wife, Janet, and two sons, Billy and Phillip, plus several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
