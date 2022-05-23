Today in the Globe newsroom we saw the signs.
A series of concrete signs in the shape of trout were recently repained at the Neosho National Fish Hatchery. An open house and ribbon cutting was held to commemorate the work.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The end of a tax dispute between the state of Kansas and a Pizza Hut franchisee.
- Meetings to present details about a performing arts center in Carthage.
- More profiles of our All Area Academic Team members.
We hope your Monday was not like a Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.