Joplin’s longtime airport manager, Steve Stockam, has retired from city service.
He started with the city in May 1989 and left the job a month before the 34th anniversary of his hiring.
Although he is retiring from city employment, he is not quitting work. Stockam will use his experience in airports and air service on a new job at the aviation department of Olsson, the engineering firm at 702 S. Main St.
Stockam started with the city in the public works department, where he worked with former public works director and interim city manager Harold McCoy. He put together studies and budgets and other operational tasks of city departments until he was assigned to oversee airport operations temporarily when a former airport manager left the job in 1991. After a few months, he was given the job permanently because of his construction and business backgrounds.
“It turned into quite a career,” Stockam said.
In that role, he has handled growth of the airport, including the construction of the existing commercial airport terminal at 7331 N. Highway 43, moving flights to the northwest section of the airport’s 2,100-acre property. The general aviation entrance is on Missouri Highway 171.
One of the first projects he worked on back then was the construction of a main runway, 83/36. He also oversaw the design and $14.5 million rebuild of that runway, completed last year and reopened in December.
“Not many airport managers can say, ‘Hey, I built that runway twice,’” Stockam said.
During his tenure there has been more than $65 million in projects completed, including a new $15 million terminal that opened in 2008, replacing one that was built in 1948. Also opened the same year as the new terminal was a new 90-foot air traffic control tower that provides 10-mile views of surrounding airspace.
He also completed reconstruction of the airport’s taxiways and a new aviation industrial park.
Joplin’s airport serves as the hub of commercial, military, cargo, general and corporate aviation in the Joplin area. There are more than 100 private aircraft kept at the airport. More than 100 people work on Joplin’s airport grounds in various private businesses and, as a whole, the airport generates $3 billion annually to the regional economy, Stockam said.
“There have been a lot of things that have gone on here, and if you look back at photographs from the 1990s, this is a whole different facility,” Stockam said.
Currently, after several years of dependable commercial air service, the airport faces perhaps another transition period with its current provider, SkyWest, a United Airlines brand, having given notice that it cannot continue service because of a shortage of pilots.
Because the airport is one that is part of the Essential Air Service subsidy program for airline service through the U.S. Department of Transportation, a bid period is open for proposals to provide passenger flights.
Stockam has experienced those transitions multiple times over the years because of an always-changing airline industry in the smaller markets.
“Three years ago with American (Airlines) I thought we had it set up, going the way we need to,” Stockam said. “Look what’s happened. COVID-19 hit, the airline industry changed and here we are,” searching for new air service.
Despite the challenges over the years in keeping passenger service, Stockam said the job has given him opportunities he never thought he would have.
“It’s an exciting industry,” he said.
His advice to those who might consider a career in the industry?
“You better be ready for the roller coaster ride,” he said. “Part of what has made the last 30 years so enjoyable is the fact that I didn’t have to come to work every day knowing I was going to do the exact same thing. You never knew what was going to happen week to week.”
