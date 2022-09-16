With a slice of some red ribbon and the release of numerous yellow balloons, ground was broken Friday morning on Joplin’s newest housing subdivision, which will be located on the western outskirts of town.
Called Eagles Edge, the subdivision will eventually hold more than 150 homes. It is located in the Wildwood Ranch area just off Central City Road, and it will be one of Ledford Construction and Development’s largest construction projects.
“We’re just very excited about what the future is going to bring and what we can do with this community,” said Lance Ledford, who co-owns the third-generation company with his brother, James. “We love being here in Joplin, and we wouldn’t want any place besides Joplin to be called our home, and that’s what we want for others we build (homes) for.”
Their goal for Eagles Edge, he said, is to “bring homes to people who either live here or are moving here … to give them a piece of home to start their next chapter in life.”
Pushing west, said Ryan Flanagan, of the Joplin-based Flanagan Group, has always held “significant meaning” throughout America’s history. Eagles Edge, he said during the Friday morning ceremony, “establishes the (new) far western border of our community. Today, we celebrate the hope for our community and the lives that will be impacted for the better.”
“We named it Eagles Edge for a reason,” Ledford, a Joplin Eagles supporter, added with a smile. “The people who live here will go to Carl Junction (schools), so I guess in the back of their minds they’ll always know there’s a Joplin (Eagles) community.”
Construction will begin soon on the first eight Eagles Edge homes, valued at more than $1.5 million, according to city building permits. Homes will be 1,400 or 1,800 square feet — “depending on what the demand is,” Ledford said — and will range in price between $200,000 to $300,000 each. Overall construction will span two years and the subdivision will consist of four streets.
While the yellow balloons released equaled the number of homes to be built inside Eagles Edge, they took on a much deeper, emotional meaning for the Ledford family. In 2014, Ledford and his wife, Jacqueline, lost their 6-month-old daughter, Nellie Mae, to a sudden illness after she was transported by air to Mercy Hospital Springfield.
In her memory, the subdivision’s first street will be named Nellie Mae Street. Shane Munn, lead pastor at One Church Joplin, on Friday presented the couple with the Nellie Mae green street sign.
“We want her to be remembered,” Munn told the couple. “As soon as someone pulls in here, (the sign) will be the very first thing they’ll see.”
“It was my first instinct to name the first street after her,” Ledford said, “and James didn’t even bat an eye — he was clearly on board with it.”
James Ledford said they’d purchased the land several years ago, building momentum toward the huge build, when COVID-19 reared its head, followed by several family tragedies. “We lost our dad, we lost our sister, I had a stroke; it’s been about a two-year project,” he said.
The father, Frank Ledford, built 300 homes in the Joplin metro area during his lifetime, averaging about a dozen homes a year. The two brothers' grandfather, George Ledford, established the company 46 years ago.
The street sign, the yellow balloon release, the ceremony — James Ledford called it “humbling,” while Lance Ledford said he felt a “little overwhelmed” by it all.
“We love Joplin and we love the entire community,” Lance Ledford said. “We’re just happy to be providing this opportunity” for future Joplin families.
