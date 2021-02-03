The superlatives were not being spared recently in the Joplin School District.
"A consummate professional," remarked one nominator. She’s a woman, wrote a second, who’s given “her heart and soul to make a positive difference.” “One in a million,” said a third. “Legendary,” a fourth summarized.
Those accolades are just some of the dozens describing the respect and devotion many in the Joplin School District hold for Sue Day, a counselor who for 38 years has been guiding countless Joplin High School students toward their paths — and passions — in life.
It’s the reason why Day, who joined the school district in the early 1980s, was named by Superintendent Melinda Moss as the district nominee for the Life Changer of the Year award, a national program that celebrates educators who make significant and positive impacts to the lives of the students on a daily basis.
Excellence, positive influence and leadership — “we felt (Day) personified each of those traits,” Moss said. “Her diligence and love for students goes far beyond the ordinary.”
Educators typically enter the field because they want to a make a positive difference for kids, she said, “but it’s not every day that an extraordinary soul comes along whose efforts at building relationships and validating the worth of individuals goes above and beyond what others are willing to give.”
When asked about the award nomination, Day momentarily looked away. “I feel very honored, but I feel really embarrassed,” she said. “Honest to goodness, you can’t do whatever you’re doing without a lot of other people helping you, and you’re really just one (part) of the team. It’s embarrassing when the whole team isn’t nominated” for an award like this.
Day, who said she is uncomfortable with any sort of public limelight, only read Moss’ recommendation on the Life Changer website last week. She still hasn’t read the glowing comments from her colleagues and former students also found on the site.
She did concede that there’s "nothing that makes me feel more proud than to have the district I’m working so hard for … recognize and honor (me).”
One of her biggest supporters over the years, Kerry Sachetta, said he isn’t surprised at all by Day’s humble reaction to the news of her nomination. Sachetta, formerly the principal at Joplin High School, is now an assistant superintendent for the district.
“I can think of no other person I have ever worked with” who is more deserving of the award than Day, he said. While he was at the high school, she “was one of the most resourceful people I know. ... Her leadership in our building was on display and relied on daily.”
Above all else, whether it was taking care of a student’s academic counseling needs or simply taking the time to lend an ear to a student who desperately needed it, “Sue has always been about taking care of doing the job well and in a professional manner,” he said.
Stumbling into education
Day said she graduated from Wichita (Kansas) High School East. At that time, during the mid-1960s, “there were only two things a woman could do professionally — teaching or nursing. And if you didn’t like blood, that left only teaching.” After a short pause, she added with a grin, “and I didn’t like blood.”
She began substitute teaching at first — thinking it would be a temporary stop, hoping to finance a move to New York City. But the educational atmosphere was to her liking. And that’s “how I fell into education,” she said.
She then taught social studies and worked as a school guidance counselor and school psychology examiner with St. Louis Public Schools, She received her graduate degrees from the University of Missouri at St. Louis while living there. She then moved to Joplin to be closer to her ailing parents in Wichita. That's when she was hired during the 1983-84 school year to serve as a counselor for the Joplin School District — first at the middle school level, later at the vocational and high schools. During her career, she also taught social studies during summer school and night school for several years.
While she admits those early years spent inside the classroom definitely helped to define and even refine her role as counselor — simply because it allowed her to see “the other side” of the classroom that some counselors never get the opportunity to experience — she didn’t really enjoy the role at the time. That’s because back then, the role of the teacher was to primarily serve as a “sage on the stage,” she said.
“(Teachers) were not supposed to be the one that stood on the sidelines and helped guide the kids into problem-solving and reasoning skills” like they do today, she said. “They were supposed to be delivering curriculum. When you do that all day, you don’t have much interaction with kids.”
Counseling, she discovered, allowed her to finally have that crucial one-on-one interaction with students. It’s why she’s been counseling ever since while also coordinating both the A+ and dual-credit programs.
'The greatest resource'
Day, said Joplin High School Principal Stephen Gilbreth, “is truly one in a million. She is one of the finest educators with whom I’ve had the privilege to work.” She “defines what it means to take care of students and help them on a pathway for success.”
Her best qualities were put on display last November, when she unexpectedly lost Danny, her husband of 30 years. Day put her own needs aside to focus on those of her students; she would quietly grieve at home.
“Sue was back at school within two days,” Gilbreth said, “and her comment to me was: ‘The students need me, I need to be here for them.’”
That “unselfish dedication and love” Day displayed during one of her darkest, lowest moments, he continued, is rare.
Sue “is the greatest resource our district has for its students’ future,” he said.
“Anyone can coach a winning team, but it’s a lot harder to coach that team who is losing and (to) keep them motivated,” Day said. “You love the kids that go to Harvard and Princeton and Yale, but frankly they gave more to us than we gave to them. It’s this other group of kids that keep you in education; it’s those kids that keep me coming back each year again.”
Competition
The former Vocational School Counselor of the Year said she will probably find out if she’s a winner this month. Day’s nomination is competing against more than 700 others from around the country.
A total of 35 teachers will be recognized; 15 will receive monetary prizes that will be split among them and their school districts.
The awards program is funded and run by the National Life Group, a collection of financial services companies, and its foundation.
