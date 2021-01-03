She’s been a familiar face in area living rooms for more than three decades now, but Judy Stiles is so much more than a television personality.
By hosting the award-winning “Newsmakers” program and by employing her talent as an interviewer, she’s made significant contributions to local history dating to the mid-1980s. Over the course of more than 1,300 aired episodes, she’s “put a human perspective on history” that goes well beyond numbers and facts, she said.
“I’ve tried, from the very beginning, to find (people) that’s worth informing but also something worth saving in archives,” said Stiles, longtime Missouri Southern State University professor and KGCS-TV general manager. “Some of these interviews probably have things that people don’t have in writing, (things) that were never written in a newspaper or in a book. There’s always a story to be told."
Stiles announced her retirement in December. Her nearly 35-year tenure hosting “Newsmakers” will be just one of several legacies of her career at Missouri Southern.
Reluctant celebrity
Despite interacting with more than 3,300 guests on the interview program over the years, it’s the students she’ll miss the most.
“It’s not about me. ‘Newsmakers’ is not a show that I did,” Stiles said. “It’s the hundreds of Missouri Southern students working behind the scenes that made it happen — the various people who manned the cameras, the ones who directed, the ones who maybe did the stories that made it into the program.”
Even so, Stiles came to realize that one doesn't host more than 1,300 episodes of a program, conducting in-depth one-on-one interviews each week, without being recognized by strangers when out grabbing groceries.
“At some of the stores I go to in town, the cashier will say, ‘Hi, Judy, I recognize you on "Newsmakers,"'" she said. “It’s strange because what I see myself doing is sharing information to others. You don’t realize who’s on the other side of the camera or who’s watching.”
But she doesn’t host “Newsmakers” or help cover a variety of campus and community events simply for the airtime. Far from it, she said. In fact, when she learned “Newsmakers” would include her name in the title, she suggested her name be removed.
“Sometimes, when you watch an interview today with the media, the person hosting is getting more attention than the person answering questions,” Stiles said. “My goal is to share information. I don’t want to be a personality. I don’t want to be the headliner. The people who are on the show are the ones who have a story to share. I’m just a vehicle ... to get that information out to them."
A journalist first
As far back as elementary school, growing up in the St. Louis area, Stiles yearned to become a journalist. She dabbled with newspapers in her Girl Scout days, contributing stories to her troop’s paper. Later, she was the editor of her high school newspaper, and she attended the University of Missouri’s journalism program.
Her focus shifted from print to broadcast media when a professor, Dave Dugan, made a simple observation during her speech and diction class.
“He came in and said to me, ‘You have a voice that would work for broadcasting,’” she said. “Nobody had ever told me that before.”
After graduating from MU in 1980 with a journalism degree, she caught on at KTOV, the flagship station in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she began producing weekend newscasts. As a news producer, she quickly worked her way up to producing the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts over the next five years.
At one point, she nearly moved south to Atlanta after interviewing for a position at CNN Headline News, a fledgling 24/7 cable news channel that would boom in popularity during the mid-1980s and 1990s. In the end, she chose to stay in Tulsa.
After moving to Joplin with her husband, Gary Stiles, she joined the staff at Missouri Southern in April 1986. Networking was a key in getting the job at MSSU, she said. After moving to Joplin, she found out about the position because of recommendations made by a former staff member in Tulsa.
One of her new duties at Missouri Southern was to host “Newsmakers” on the campus station then called MSTV, on cable Channel 18. Created in 1984, the half-hour show was one of several programs airing on the university’s television station at that time, which also included “Southern Today” and “Southern Perspective.”
“'Newsmakers' would outlive those other shows,” she said.
Honoring her students
Aside from her duties as television host and general manager of KGCS-TV, she attended Pittsburg (Kansas) State University to obtain her master’s degree in 1988. This allowed her to teach a wide range of courses, such as speech, scriptwriting and video production. She also raised her daughter, Dana, who is currently attending graduate school in St. Louis.
Without people in the community willing to come on the show and speak, “Newsmakers” would never have been the success it’s become, she said. But she’s mostly thankful for the thousands of students she’s interacted with over the years. Without them, she simply wouldn’t be where she is today.
"Over the course of 35 years, Judy Stiles calmly and professionally provided insight into the people and events that made our community unique. We will truly miss her," said Brad Belk, community historian at MSSU.
At Stiles' recent retirement party, "past and present students professed their gratitude and illuminated about how she inspired them to join her profession," Belk said. "I can think of no greater honor of an educator than to transfer her passion to others."
Be it a classroom or the nearby television studio inside Webster Hall, “I’m a firm believer that our students learn by doing, and I gave them that opportunity,” Stiles said. “They all may not have jumped on those opportunities, but the ones who did, (I) look down the road and see them succeed. That’s great to see.”
Local history
Over the past three decades, Judy Stiles and her "Newsmakers" program have created what MSSU community historian Brad Belk has called "taped recordings of history, amazingly all preserved," that are "priceless historical documents." Each weekly episode serves as a glimpse into what was going on in Joplin and surrounding communities.
The first Stiles-hosted "Newsmakers" show was taped during a Joplin City Council meeting on May 7, 1986, where funding issues were discussed for the historic Union Depot. Her first in-studio show took place in June 1986, when she sat down with Chuck Surface, former state representative and Jasper County commissioner.
She hosted and helped produce 52 weekly shows a year without airing a rerun. Stiles has interviewed thousands of people over the past 34 years and eight months, including NASA astronaut and Carthage native Janet Kavandi, broadcaster Judy Woodruff and St. Louis Cardinals World Series MVP David Freese.
Want to watch?
Select episodes of "Newsmakers" will be aired on KGCS-TV under the title "Newsmakers Classics" from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. weeknights beginning Monday. Featured interviews include Republican member of Congress Gene Taylor, Missouri lawmaker Richard Webster and actor Dennis Weaver. "Newsmakers" shows dating to 2012 can be viewed on the station's YouTube channel.
