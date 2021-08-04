Front-line medical workers share stories with congressman

U.S. Rep. Billy Long talks to Freeman Health System doctors and nurses about the COVID-19 pandemic as hospital President and CEO Paula Baker looked on Tuesday during a luncheon at Freeman Hospital West. Long said his primary reason for the visit was to look into a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report last week that Missouri trailed all of the states in percentage of populations that had been vaccinated. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at our state's representation to Congress.

U.S. Rep. Billy Long on Wednesday announced his intent to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt. We cast a wide net looking to candidates who might consider running for Long's seat in the House.

We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:

  • Republican Senatorial candidates touting their ties to former President Donald Trump.
  • A collection of quotes from members of a vaccination collaborative effort.

