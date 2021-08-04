Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at our state's representation to Congress.
U.S. Rep. Billy Long on Wednesday announced his intent to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt. We cast a wide net looking to candidates who might consider running for Long's seat in the House.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Republican Senatorial candidates touting their ties to former President Donald Trump.
- A collection of quotes from members of a vaccination collaborative effort.
We hope you have a wonderful evening.
