A construction project will begin the week of July 17 to repair the Loop 44 bridge east of Duenweg.
That bridge serves as a ramp for eastbound traffic to leave East Seventh Street, also designated as Missouri Route 66, and connect with I-44.
Contractor crews will close the bridge for up to 80 days for rehab, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
Crews will repair the existing bridge deck and overlay it with a new driving surface. In addition, the contractor will add new guardrail at the ends of the bridge as well as new permanent striping.
This bridge was built in 1960 and is in a deteriorating condition. Approximately 1,700 vehicles cross the bridge daily, MoDOT said.
Drivers will still have access to driveways and entrances on the west end of the bridge, but will not be able to drive through the work zone, MoDOT said.
There will not be a designated detour although motorists can consider connecting to I-44 at Missouri 249 west of Duenweg or continue east on Missouri 66 past the Loop bridge to I-49 and I-44 at Fidelity.
The bridge rehab is part of a $43.2 million, three-year project to improve 25 bridges within 15 miles of I-44 across MoDOT’s Southwest District.
Contractors and construction crews on the project are The ESS Team, Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. of Columbia, and Parsons Transportation Group of St. Louis.
The contracts call for the project to be completed by Sept. 30.
In addition, work is completed on the repair of I-44 bridges east of Joplin at the Fidelity interchange, MoDOT said.
All lanes of the I-44 and I-49 bridge at Exit 18 were opened as of noon Thursday. The bridges were damaged as the result of a traffic accident last month.
