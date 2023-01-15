PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Lord’s Diner in Pittsburg has a new way to deliver meals where they’re needed most — a food truck. Anyone can walk up to the food truck window to be served, with no fee or registration required.
“They are amazing, angelic people to our hometown,” said Stevie Barrera, a Pittsburg resident who uses the meal service. “They are on the front lines of hunger. We couldn’t ask for a better group.”
The Pittsburg organization is a branch of The Lord’s Diner in Wichita. They are under the umbrella of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita. But Laura Ramsey, site director, is quick to point out the organization is nondenominational, providing service to anyone of any faith. The Lord’s Diner has been operating in Pittsburg for six years, starting service out of their dining hall at 406 N. Locust Ave.
The organization serves an evening meal Monday through Friday. They also hand out bags on Fridays to help people through the weekend.
The staff is small — two full-time and one part-time member — and the rest of the work is handled by volunteers. The Lord’s Diner serves 250 to 275 meals a day in Pittsburg.
When COVID-19 hit, Ramsey said, they went from serving in the dining hall to serving to-go meals out of the front door. While it wasn’t a major factor in the decision, the pandemic has been the transition to mobile distribution with the food truck. All meals are now served from the truck and not at the downtown location.
“Transportation has increasingly become an issue,” Ramsey said. “We were hearing more and more that people couldn’t get to us. That led to the discussion of the food truck, to go out and try to reach them.”
About the truck
The truck was provided by an anonymous donor in Pittsburg. After the donation, the truck traveled to Wichita, where its interior fixtures were installed. The Lord’s Diner in Wichita has been using food trucks for several years. The Pittsburg location started using its truck in October in the parking lot so guests and staff could get used to it.
Inside the food truck is a steam table, several cabinets to keep warm foods warm and cold foods cold, and a serving window. Meals served include baked chicken, hamburgers, pork chops, pasta — really anything hearty and filling. Nutrition is important as well, Ramsey said. They include vegetables and starches with the meals. Food comes from the commodities program, community donations and the Kansas Food Bank.
“A food truck had always been in the back of the mind of where we wanted to go eventually,” Ramsey said. “Not only do we feed people, we want to socialize with people, to feed their souls as well.”
Determining the food truck stops in Pittsburg was a long process, Ramsey said. They looked at where the need is, especially families and children. They also had to consider where to park, what’s most accessible to people and if businesses were agreeable for them to come there.
The first stop of the day is by The Towers and Stilwell Apartments. During the early days of the pandemic, these places requested meals because they were on lockdown. Ramsey said making the decision to stop there for the residents was their first consideration. The truck also stops at the Knights of Columbus Hall, which is centrally located, and Deramus Park, on the far side of town. Staff is still evaluating the locations and testing the need around town.
Barrera, a lifelong resident of Pittsburg, is currently staying at the Wesley House shelter for the unhoused. She depends on The Lord’s Diner for her evening meals, as well as delivering about eight meals a day to people who aren’t able to travel to the food truck.
Barrera has been getting meals at The Lord’s Diner for about four years. Before the food truck, she had to walk to their downtown location.
“I love it so much. It is of the utmost convenience for me,” Barrera said. “They pull up right across the road from the Wesley House. I can walk up and get eight meals to take around the community, and here, there’s some people who can’t even make it across the street. I utilize their services a lot.”
Volunteers sought
Barrera said she is also grateful The Lord’s Diner hands out items like gloves, hand warmers and clothing needed by the guests. Also, she said she would be lost without the weekend bags, which contain extra supplies.
Volunteers are important to the program, Ramsey said, especially with such a small staff to prepare and distribute meals each day. It’s the volunteers who help hand out the weekend bags to guests, as well as socialize with them. A new mission group of volunteers called the LAG team — Love All Guests — helps distribute bottled water, supplies and gives encouragement to guests.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Anna Oberle at 620-875-3487. The Lord’s Diner asks that volunteers be at least 13 years old and that younger volunteers have an adult or guardian present.
“It’s pretty good that the younger folks are interested in helping. You don’t always get that,” Ramsey said. “We do have a lot of younger people interested in volunteering, and seeing what they don’t see on a normal basis, seeing how nice their lives are compared to what some people have.”
Guests and volunteers alike have responded well to the food truck and the new mobile distribution of meals by The Lord’s Diner, Ramsey said. Stops and times are on The Lord's Diner Facebook page, which will post updates to the schedule as well.
