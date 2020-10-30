Ground was broken Friday afternoon on a new safe home by LovinGrace for pregnant or parenting young mothers in the Joplin area. LovinGrace was established in 2014 to be a home for young women aged 18 to 24.
The new 5,500-square-foot, eight-room transitional housing center, being constructed next to the existing LovinGrace building on Euclid Avenue, will once again play a pivotal role in meeting an underserved need in the area, officials with the organization say.
