CARTHAGE, Mo. — Low attendance has led the Carthage School District to cancel the remainder of a summer school program at one of its schools.
The district announced on Friday that summer school classes at Columbian Elementary will cease for the session. The school's summer meal program will continue as normal, as well as summer school programs throughout the rest of the district.
Superintendent Mark Baker said attendance at Columbian, which started out at more than 100 students, dropped this week to 30 or 40, and that number was too low to justify keeping all necessary staff in the building. Class sizes were already set low in order to allow for proper social distancing, he said.
"We kept classes at 12 or below," Baker said. "But when you're talking that kind of attendance drop-off, you can't have school with only four or five kids per class."
The district has not yet determined the reason for the enrollment drop-off. Although it happens at the same time that positive cases of coronavirus have increased sharply over the past week, and at the same school where two pupils have tested positive for COVID-19, Baker said the district has not yet confirmed that connection.
Carthage is where most new COVID-19 cases in the county have been clustered, according to officials at the Jasper County Health Department. The county on Thursday night reported a total of 259 cases, with 210 currently in isolation; health officials said a majority of the cases were in the Carthage area, although they didn't specify how many.
Two students at Carthage's junior high school also have tested positive, Baker said, but all four of those cases appear to be from community contact.
"The health department has told us that we have not had positive tests from school contact," Baker said.
Summer school programs at Fairview and Steadley elementary schools and Carthage Junior High School will continue throughout the rest of the district until July 1.
The Joplin School District also reported last week that one of its summer school students had tested positive for COVID-19. District officials there said they would deep clean all summer school facilities to help curb the spread of the virus.
