Things appeared rather grim for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks last week when blood levels reached “genuinely concerning levels,” forcing officials to issue a critical appeal for all blood types.
“We just didn’t have enough (blood),” said Chris Pilgrim, CBCO’s marketing manager. “We just couldn’t spread it out fast enough.”
Thankfully, local donors responded in spades, he said, and those low levels were boosted. So much so that the appeal was suspended days later. Still, it doesn’t mean the all-clear’s been given.
And “it doesn’t mean we’re still not short of blood,” Pilgrim added. “Looking at our inventory levels (Thursday afternoon), we’re at less than a one-day supply for a couple of blood types and less than a two-day supply for most.”
It takes the center about 200 donations per day to meet the needs of area patients, according to Pilgrim. But in the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, where everything has been anything but normal, “we’ve seen shortages of the more common blood types, and that’s something a little bit different from the usual,” Pilgrim said.
Currently, the CBCO is “chronically short” of both A-positive blood and the universal donor O-negative blood, which can be transfused to patients with all other blood types; both are sitting below that one-day supply level, he said. O-positive blood, which is the blood type of 38% of the U.S. population, sits in that two-day supply level. In an ideal world, the CBCO seeks to maintain a three-day supply for all blood types at any given moment. Which is why the most recent critical appeal unique — it wasn’t just a specific blood type in need but nearly all of them.
Most likely because of recent COVID-19 case spikes seen in the Joplin metropolitan area, the Springfield area as well as Northwest Arkansas, hospitals' usage for blood across the board has risen, Pilgrim said: “We’ve seen over the last couple of months the highest hospital usage rates in the last three years, so that’s adding to the challenge.
“We’re still living hand-to-fist,” he continued. “We get blood in the door, and we send it right back out the door. That’s not good when you’re trying to build up reserves.”
The primary reason why blood type levels have sagged, and the reason the critical alert was issued last week, can be blamed solely on the pandemic.
“Over the last six months, since the pandemic started, we’ve lost over 10,000 blood donations and over 300 blood drives that have either been canceled or postponed,” Pilgrim said. “We’re finding that the blood drives that we are able to have are coming in at lower numbers because some people are tele-working or some people just aren’t at the place of businesses that we expect them to be at, so volume is low.”
And that doesn’t even include blood drives held at public and private schools and college or university campuses, he continued. On Thursday, a planned blood drive at Stockton High School was canceled.
“Up to 50% of the blood that we collect during the school year comes from area high school and college students," Pilgrim said. "That’s a lot of blood. When we’re unable to hold drives that are way under what we expect them and hope that they will be, it causes a real problem."
The CBCO is the exclusive provider of blood for patients at more than 40 area hospitals, including Joplin’s Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin.
“I’ve been working here for 17 years,” Pilgrim said, “and this is the most challenging that I’ve ever seen it in terms of collecting blood.”
While blood supplies from the American Red Cross are stable at the moment, they have also witnessed their fair share of canceled or postponed blood drives due to the novel coronavirus.
According to Joe Zydlo, external communications manager with the Red Cross, they have weathered 1,700 canceled blood drives since March, resulting in 48,000 fewer blood donations in the Missouri-Arkansas zone.
“And they keep coming,” he said of the cancellations. “Conservatively, 85% of those canceled drives are in Missouri. So while we are stable now, we could hit some rocky territory next month,” particularly should COVID-19 cases spike in the winter, combined with the influx of the annual flu season.
Nationwide, Zydlo figures they have seen between 7,000 to 8,000 blood drives canceled.
Officials with both blood organizations had nothing but praise for local and statewide donors who take time to give blood, “one of the most selfless acts” a person can do for their fellow neighbors, Zydlo said.
“Folks have really stepped up. If anything else, the one thing they’ve continued to do during the pandemic is to donate blood, and that’s just fantastic,” he said.
Added Pilgrim: “We’ve got a really dedicated group of blood donors” in the Joplin area. “The one thing that they’ve come to count on from us is that we’re transparent when we talk about our needs — we’re not going to go say that we’re in a dire situation unless we really are. They trust it when we tell them and they come out and support us in every way possible. We’ll never take that for granted.”
However, he continued, “if you’re eligible to donate — do it.”
When to give blood
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will be launching a "Pint for a Pint" blood drive starting tomorrow and running through Friday. If local residents give blood at the Joplin Donor Center inside the Northpark Mall, they will receive some "pints" in return — coupons for either a free pint of ice cream from Hiland Dairy or a free pint of hand-crafted beer from Flag City Brewing Co., along with a free T-shirt.
As for the American Red Cross, a blood drive is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Joplin Public Library, at 1901 E. 20th Street, on Oct. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.