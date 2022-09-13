FORT SCOTT, Kan. — The Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes this week cut the ribbon on its new park and outdoor exhibit space as part of its 15th anniversary celebration.
The Lowell Milken Center promotes the stories of individuals and groups who have made a profound and positive impact on history but are largely unrecognized by contemporary generations.
Over the years, its programs have reached millions of students in all 50 states and countries around the world. Major programs include an annual fellowship opportunity for educators and project opportunities for students to study and research unsung heroes. It also sponsors the Discovery Awards, which recognize outstanding student projects, and the ArtEffect Project, which emphasizes student-created visual arts.
"As we enter this new era, the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes continues to stand as a testament to the power of unsung heroes to change the world through project-based learning," CEO Norm Conard said in a statement.
The center's new park, under construction since June of last year, features outdoor exhibits with interactive story rails, a walking trail, a water feature and bench seating. Its major donor was the Lowell Milken Family Foundation; grants came from the Sunderland Foundation and the Timken Foundation.
"I believe that a Center for Unsung Heroes could only have been borne out of a community that deeply values history, excellence and education," founder Lowell Milken said in a statement. "Fifteen years later, we can all take pride in knowing that educators, communities and students experience the powerful combination that can occur when history merged with project-based learning leads to the discovery of change-makers."
Special guests and unsung heroes who attended Monday's celebration were Carl Wilkens, an American missionary who saved lives during the Rwandan genocide; family members of Chester Nez, one of World War II’s Navajo Code Talkers; the family of Andrew Jackson Higgins, who invented the Higgins boats used in amphibious landings in WWII; and the family of Gene Shoemaker, a pioneer in astrogeology and the only person whose ashes have been placed on the moon.
Learn more at www.lowellmilkencenter.org.
