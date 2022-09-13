A ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday heralded the opening of a new park at the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes in Fort Scott, Kan. Pictured (from left) are Megan Felt, program director; Carl Wilkens, who rescued others during the Rwandan genocide; Carol Strickland, former executive director of the National Teachers Hall of Fame; Skipper Higgins, son of Andrew Higgins; CEO Norm Conard; founder Lowell Milken; Fort Scott Mayor Lindsay Madison; and Beth Nuss, chair of the center's park committee. COURTESY | LOWELL MILKEN CENTER