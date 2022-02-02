The trucks, road graders, chain saws and generators used by the Missouri Department of Transportation to keep working in a severe winter storm were ready, but officials knew a shortage of people, especially drivers for the snowplows, would hurt the department’s response.
Steve Campbell, Southwest District engineer for MoDOT, based in Springfield, said Tuesday that the department has hundreds of unfilled job openings. Moreover, COVID-19 and other illnesses are keeping dozens of workers at home, and that all of that would make planning for and responding to the winter storm more difficult.
“Yeah, we’re hurting,” Campbell said. “We’re not where we would like to be, in that category or many others. But it’s just a situation we can’t control.”
With this winter storm bringing snow and ice across most of Missouri, Campbell said MoDOT would be working to keep as many snowplows on the road as possible day and night.
Campbell said MoDOT’s current staffing shortage is severe across the board and that MoDOT leaders are working to address the problem.
In his State of the State address last month, Gov. Mike Parson proposed significant pay increases for state workers to try to address staffing shortages in all state departments.
“Everybody does have staffing issues, but we’ve got a pretty good accounting going back through the years, and what we’re seeing for closing out 2021, it really overshadows what we’ve seen in the past,” Campbell said. “It’s much, much worse than what we’ve seen in the past. There are real challenges, and I think our leadership is aware of the problem, and we talk to people when they leave. We understand why they are leaving, and I believe our leadership and commission are trying to find solutions.”
Campbell’s best advice to residents was to stay home and be patient.
"Stay home and stay off the roads until we get to a point that they are much safer and they are not covered in snow,” he said. “The plowing operations are hard enough in ideal situations without any traffic, and when you start mixing in a lot of vehicles and exacerbating that with stalled vehicles, it just gets a lot more difficult and it really slows it down.
“I think that’s the expectation from the public, is that we progress through things like this efficiently and with some sort of speed, and anything that slows us down, that draws criticism toward us. That’s not what we want, but we have to proceed safely too.”
Campbell said drivers who have to get out should refer to MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map, traveler.modot.org/map, for information on the conditions on the roads in their area.
The map is also available in a free app for smartphones and mobile devices.
“That Traveler Information Map is a jewel,” Campbell said. “If you call me and want to know what the condition of a road is, that’s where I’m going to go to give you the information. We work with the expectation within the organization that that’s as accurate and real time as it can be. We staff people to maintain that and update that, and we establish communication channels to provide opportunities for people to tell us what the conditions are continually throughout these events.”
