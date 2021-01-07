The J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation has issued a $2 million challenge grant for the planned College of Dental Medicine to be built on the Joplin campus of Kansas City University.
The foundation has committed to donating $2 million to the project if KCU meets its $40 million philanthropic goal for the new college by October.
"We thank the Mabee Foundation for their continued support for KCU, the rural southwest region of Missouri and our mission," KCU President Marc B. Hahn said in a statement. "We look forward to fulfilling our remaining campaign goals to expand the important work of our faculty and students."
To date, KCU has raised $31.29 million, including the challenge grant, for the project, which is estimated to cost about $80 million. Donors include Harry M. Cornell Jr., former president and CEO of Leggett & Platt Inc.; the Sunderland Foundation; the Joplin Regional Medical School Alliance; Larry McIntire, a retired Joplin physician; the Farber Foundation; and JE Dunn Construction Co.
KCU in June 2019 announced plans to build a College of Dental Medicine on the Joplin campus, citing a need for dental health care workers in rural areas. According to the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, a majority of counties within a 125-mile radius of Joplin have a shortage of dental health professionals.
“In 2017, we answered the call to meet the growing primary care and rural health needs of the region by establishing a medical school campus in Joplin,” Hahn said. “We know that oral health profoundly impacts overall health. Having a CDM (College of Dental Medicine) physically located next to our College of Osteopathic Medicine provides a tremendous opportunity to integrate oral health into overall health to make the broadest impact and improve the well-being of the communities we serve.”
KCU hired Linda Niessen as the college's founding dean in March 2020. A groundbreaking is planned this spring, and the college will seat 80 students in its inaugural class in fall 2022 or 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.