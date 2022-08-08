An unremarkable space underneath the stairs at Missouri Southern State University’s Webster Hall is being transformed into a leafy refuge for students.
Working off a design by Kyle McKenzie, associate professor in MSSU’s department of art and design administration, participants in the 2021-22 Leadership Academy are helping the artist paint a floor-to-ceiling mural in the former storage space. Large, wavy leaves of yellow and green will line two walls in the 12-by-14 space.
McKenzie remembers the space under the stairs as being one of those places where stuff just accumulates. It was a weird, low space full of discarded objects.
“I honestly hadn’t noticed it for a long time,” McKenzie said.
As part of the Leadership Academy, participants are tasked with completing an on-campus service project. William Mountz, director of MSSU’s adult degree completion program and academy participant, said the group wanted to do something for students. Because he used to work in Webster Hall, Mountz advocated for cleaning up the storage space, which was claustrophobic and uninviting.
“If you had time between classes to sit and study, this wouldn’t have been the first area to cross a student’s mind," Mountz said. "We wanted to change that.”
Members of the Leadership Academy first set out to give the area a much-needed deep cleaning. Then they removed the old furniture and secured donations of new furniture. The large mural will be the eye-catching finish to the new study space.
McKenzie wanted to keep the mural relatively minimal in terms of subject matter. He landed on the idea of creating an atmosphere rather than a picture of something. Recently, he’s been doing paintings of magnolia trees and likes the dense draping of the tree’s leaves.
“I like the idea of leaves creating a room in a sense, the feeling of being surrounded by trees,” McKenzie said. “I have a tree like that in my yard, and I see it as a comfortable space.”
By bringing the magnolia trees inside, McKenzie hopes to connect a small place of Webster Hall to the outdoors. It will be a connection to nature, allowing students to gather and collaborate in a relaxing environment.
“I think, as a teacher, one of my main things is to try to figure out ways for students to educate each other,” McKenzie said. “I just remember as a student attending here, when I was hanging around with my friends, and we were talking about our work and challenging each other, that’s when we made the most progress. I’m hoping something comes from a project like this.”
By participating in the mural painting, members of the Leadership Academy are given a more endearing connection to the space and a sense of ownership, McKenzie said. Their efforts will change a cramped campus space into a lush gift to MSSU students.
“I hope students like the new space,” Mountz said. “I think once we get the furniture in, it’ll be a very inviting space. When I was a student, I was always looking for a space to crash in between classes. I’m hoping this will be a safe, beautiful area they can do that in.”
