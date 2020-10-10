Mailing it in: Data shows mailed ballots benefit both parties in battleground states

The data

CNHI statehouse reporters and a data journalist collected, organized and analyzed elections data from a number of key states across the U.S. to answer two broad questions: How have absentee and mail-in voting changed since 2016? And where are voters using the method more during the 2020 primaries?

The team gathered county-level voting and demographic data from state elections officials and the U.S. Census Bureau in eight states: Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. The first and most basic analysis examined differences in total mail-in and absentee votes to compare the two presidential election years. The results showed at least an additional 5.2 million mail-in and absentee votes were cast in 2020 primary elections when compared to similar 2016 elections.

Data depicting which parties used mail-in or absentee balloting was only available for four states. In two of them — Florida and Georgia — Republicans used mail-in voting more often than Democrats during 2020 primary elections. In Oklahoma and Pennsylvania the trend was reversed, and Democrats were more reliant on absentee and mail-in voting. The analysis used basic linear regressions to look for correlations between a county's partisan lean and voter behavior in the remaining states. In three of the four, counties with more Democratic voters tended to use absentee and mail-in balloting at greater rates.

Similar regressions examined correlations between demographic variables and voting behavior. The most consistent pattern, observed in seven of the eight states analyzed, is a relationship between higher median household incomes and increased use of mail-in or absentee ballots. In some states the relationship was weak, and in some it was strong, but in six of those seven, the positive correlation between voting behavior and income was statistically significant at the 95% level.