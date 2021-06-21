Main Street in Joplin will be closed today from Fourth Street to Seventh Street as the city prepares for the Great Race event. East/west traffic along Seventh Street will continue, although northbound turns onto Main Street will be restricted.
In addition, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley will experience temporary changes for today. The trolley stop located at Sixth and Main streets will be moved one block west to Joplin Avenue; that shift will remain in effect for remainder of the day. Details: 417-626-8609.
The Great Race, the world’s premiere old car rally, will bring 120 classic and antique cars to Joplin, with the first car rolling onto Main Street at 4:45 p.m. today. Participants in the event will cover more than 2,300 miles in nine days, starting in San Antonio and finishing in Greenville, South Carolina. Joplin is the finish line for the third day of the race.
The public is invited to downtown Joplin this evening to enjoy the classic cars. Local classic car clubs also will display their automobiles.
