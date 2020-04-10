As the Joplin community continues to navigate and adjust to living a quarantined lifestyle, it is imperative to keep as close to normalcy as possible.
Yes, with a stay-at-home order in place, it can be quite the challenge trying to live life as you might have pre-COVID-19 outbreak. But one’s mental health truly depends on it. When life comes to a screeching halt, it can throw all routines out of whack, and that can have severe implications on overall health, health officials say.
“It has a real domino effect,” said Dr. Jeffrey Burch, a clinical psychologist with Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas. “Once we lose some of our sense of a routine (our mentality can shift to), ‘Well, why bother? I haven’t showered in three days, so why do I need to shower today?’ All of a sudden, we aren’t taking care of ourselves, and we could get sick from everything else besides the COVID-19. Getting back into a routine, especially for families with kids, is very important.”
While there is no set return to normalcy, now is a great opportunity to establish a new routine — and maybe even kick some bad habits in the process.
“We have a unique opportunity to evaluate our behavioral patterns,” said Jacob Hefner, director of adult outpatient services with the Ozark Center in Joplin. “We have a chance to reset and really slow ourselves down and figure out how we want to move forward. This is an ideal time because everything around us seems to be changing, and so it’s a good time and opportunity to reset that process for ourselves and our family.”
Introducing new regular exercises or creating entirely new routines are good ways to keep overall physical and mental health on an even keel.
“I think this is a great opportunity to get into things you thought you didn’t have time for before this happened,” Burch said. “What a lot of people see as a barrier to get into an exercise routine is time. Time is something we have a lot more of than we are used to right now.”
Isolation can have a damaging effect on a person’s mental and emotional health, most notably in the form of depression.
“Our bodies tend to get lethargic when you are stuck in isolation,” Burch said. “We lose our energy and feel stuck. Depression gets worse, which leads to not wanting to do anything, which leads to staying inside more, which leads to even more depression.”
One way to avoid depression: take advantage of the recent nice weather and spend time outside.
“Your body loves being in the sunshine,” Missouri Southern head athletic trainer Mike Barlow said. “We synthesize vitamin D when our skin is exposed to sunlight. ... Filling your lungs with fresh air is very important too.”
With the spring season upon us, now is a great time to get outdoors and take care of yard work. Another option is finding out just how green your thumb is or maybe striking up a conversation at a safe distance with those living next door.
“A lot of people this time of year plant a garden, and that makes them feel better,” Burch said. “There is nothing in the stay-at-home orders that say we can’t do that.”
This new lifestyle will take time getting used to. But now that most of us have that time to spare, we all have an opportunity to help ourselves in areas that fell by the wayside when life was fast-paced and hectic.
“No matter what, the problem we are always trying to solve is we want to make sure we are focused on being the best version of ourselves,” Hefner said. “That means, are we getting enough sleep? Are we getting good nutrition? Are we staying active? And also, are we engaging our minds in those activities. We need to stay present in the moment with our thoughts to help us stay grounded and healthy.”
