BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art has received a $10 million gift from the Pamela and Wayne Garrison Family Foundation to support family experiences, which museum officials say will be centered on unique programs and interactive art installations that are appealing for all ages.
“We are thrilled thinking about the number of families that will benefit from these kinds of experiences, and we know that Crystal Bridges, which has been offering great family experiences for a decade, will continue to spark imagination and exploration through art in creative ways,” said Alexandra Garrison Neville in a statement on behalf of the foundation. “We look forward to watching families have life-changing experiences at Crystal Bridges.”
As a result of the gift, the museum's newly renovated lobby area will be named the Garrison Lobby. The area has been expanded to be more spacious, offer protection from inclement weather and provide new program opportunities. The lobby area and former courtyard is now enclosed in a glass dome, which has shade to provide protection against the sun.
According to the museum, other renovations include:
• Removing doors and glass windows from the front of the museum store allows the space to be more open and inviting for visitors.
• A new information wall features a map of Crystal Bridges, information screens, brochures and coloring pages to enjoy.
• Visitors now have a path from the lobby to the elevators that lead to the Crystal Bridges library.
• New, modern furniture.
• New kiosks in the lobby will be installed later this summer and allow visitors access to check in and purchase tickets for exhibitions, events, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House, and more.
Crystal Bridges earlier this year announced plans for a major expansion that will add nearly 100,000 square feet to showcase more of the museum's collection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.