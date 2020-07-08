CARTHAGE, Mo. — Cancer survivor Ethan Roberts was given the royal treatment on his seventh birthday on Wednesday when his wish for the ultimate shopping spree was granted by Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas.
The Carthage boy was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia — acute myeloid leukemia 8:21 — on Feb. 1, 2019, and received four rounds of chemotherapy at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. He was released to return home on July 3, 2019, where he’s now been in remission for a year. He continues to have regular follow-ups to check his blood and bone marrow.
“Only 200 kids a year get that type of leukemia,” said his father, Doug Roberts. “Some people get it older in age. It’s called 8:21, which means the eighth and 21st chromosome mutated at birth. At 5 years old, it started kicking out the bad cells. He had bruises on his legs, and then his eyes swelled up. We took him to the doctor, and they did blood work. It came back as leukemia. He’s in remission, and we go back to St. Jude in six months. His immune system is 100% now.”
Ethan finally had the opportunity to be a care-free kid on Wednesday, having been gifted $3,000 by the wish organization to spend at the stores of his choosing. The Lego lover chose to splurge at Target, Walmart, Heritage Tractor and Chick-fil-A in Joplin after he and his family were picked up in a Hummer limo from their home in Carthage. He also received a donated cake from Frosted Cakerie.
“We’ve done a lot of things, and he just couldn’t make up his mind with what he wanted to do,” his father said. “Then he was watching TV, and there was a woman on there who won a shopping spree for two minutes where she could get anything she could fit in her cart. The light went off, and that’s why we’re here.”
Make-A-Wish, the nation’s largest wish-granting organization, has fulfilled the wishes of more than 315,000 children in the U.S. and its territories since its inception in 1980. Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas, the regional chapter, has helped grant the wishes of than 8,800 children who have critical illnesses.
“Last year, we granted over 430 wishes, and that was the most wishes we’ve ever granted in a single year,” said Brian Miller, director of marketing and communications for Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas. “As soon as the pandemic started, we had to reevaluate our entire organization and how wishes were granted. We had postponed all of our travel wishes back in March. Locally, we had 95 wishes in Missouri and Kansas that were immediately impacted. The biggest thing is a misconception that all of our children are terminal, and that is not the case.”
Ethan was referred to Make-A-Wish by his social worker at St. Jude. In order to be eligible, children between the ages of 2 1/2 and 18 must have been diagnosed with a progressive, degenerative or malignant condition that has placed the child’s life in jeopardy, and have not received a wish from another organization. Make-A-Wish is funded through corporate sponsors, individuals, planned gifts and grants.
“When a kiddo does a shopping spree, it’s a family experience,” said Chad Baker, volunteer wish granter with Make-A-Wish. “We like to make sure that the kids in the family get a little something. They get a souvenir, and Ethan’s sisters each got $100 to spend.”
The Roberts family received an escort from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. Joplin police welcomed the family as they pulled into the Target parking lot, where Ethan was introduced to the local K-9, Fighter, who’s trained in explosives detection. Brooke Shanks, a volunteer Make-A-Wish granter, said the community has been supportive of Ethan’s journey.
His schoolteachers and principal were waving and cheering him on at different locations, she said.
“This one (wish) is important to me, personally, because I live here in this community,” Shanks said. “Being from Webb City, Oronogo area, and Ethan being from Carthage, it means a lot to me to be able to help somebody locally in our community.”
Yard Card Party LLC decorated the family’s front yard with signs saying “Happy Birthday Ethan.” His sisters, Jordan, 8, and Hope, 10, and their parents, Doug and Carrie Roberts, joined him on his shopping adventures as he strolled through the toy aisles, excitedly grabbing remote control cars, a scooter and, of course, Legos.
“Ethan’s wish will mean for him that in a time when he’s had no choice about anything, he will get to choose something just for him,” his mother wrote to Make-A-Wish. “That will bring tremendous joy, not only to him, but to his whole family.”
While in Target, Ethan was given a decorated cart of toys, candy and a Nintendo Switch from the Target team. Personal shoppers and two Make-A-Wish volunteers also joined the family to help pick out items. His sisters, who have served as Ethan’s support system, said that the shopping spree was epic.
“Target is our favorite place, and when we were at St. Jude for almost six months, we stayed at the Target House for St. Jude (in Memphis),” Doug Roberts said. “They have a place for long-term families. Ethan has been amazing through this. He’s done well.”
Doug Roberts said Ethan would play video games to help pass the time when he was receiving chemotherapy treatments.
“He got to playing them down at St. Jude, and it was a blessing because it kept him from scratching his head or chemo rash,” he said. “We loved it. Tennessee was good to us. We’ve donated money to St. Jude before, but we had no idea we would be on the receiving end of it.”
Carrie and Doug Roberts described their son as an adventurous child who’s kind and compassionate toward his sisters. Carrie Roberts said during his cancer journey, Ethan was thinking of his sisters and how to help them get through the hard times.
“When one gets cancer, the whole family has it,” she said. “You never think it’s going to happen to you. He’s very resilient, which I think has helped him get through all of it. We had a tremendous amount of support from our church, his school, our neighbors, our family and our community who all came out to help us. We also had faith that he would get through it. It seemed like when things were at the lowest, a little miracle would happen to boost us up.”
Carrie Roberts said they’re compiling a scrapbook for Ethan about his cancer journey to show him later when he gets older.
“This will probably be the end of the book,” she said about the shopping spree.
Quality of life
Research shows children who have wishes granted build the physical and emotional strength needed to fight a critical illness. This may improve their quality of life and produce better health outcomes.
• 97% of parents said the wish experience strengthened their families.
• 97% of volunteers reported feeling more grateful and thankful as a result of helping grant a wish.
• 97% of wish families and 96% of health professionals observed an increase in the wish child’s emotional health.
• A combined 89% of nurses, doctors, social workers and child life specialists surveyed said that they believe that the wish experience can influence wish kids’ physical health.
SOURCE: Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas
