Adam Strader on Monday talks with Amber Skaggs, senior at McDonald County High School, as he pours sugar maple sap into collection tank where it will be boiled to remove  water content. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a sweet lesson.

Some McDonald County students got a look at how the food business works by breaking down the process of making maple syrup. A Missouri Department of Conservation agent walked them through the process, from tapping the tree to filling a bottle for customers. 

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:

  • Health care officials reporting overloaded emergency departments. 
  • Joplin Schools again considering joining a MSSU program.
  • International films to be shown over the next few weeks. 

We hope you have a pleasant evening. We're going to take care of a strange craving for pancakes now. 

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.