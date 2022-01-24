Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a sweet lesson.
Some McDonald County students got a look at how the food business works by breaking down the process of making maple syrup. A Missouri Department of Conservation agent walked them through the process, from tapping the tree to filling a bottle for customers.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Health care officials reporting overloaded emergency departments.
- Joplin Schools again considering joining a MSSU program.
- International films to be shown over the next few weeks.
We hope you have a pleasant evening. We're going to take care of a strange craving for pancakes now.
