An autopsy was being conducted Thursday on the body of a 30-year-old man who was found deceased Wednesday afternoon along a fence line at the EaglePicher Technologies plant in Joplin.
Capt. Will Davis of the Joplin Police Department said investigators identified the deceased as Adam J. Wahtola, of Joplin, and are looking to an autopsy being conducted in Springfield to determine the cause his death.
"There's no obvious signs of foul play at this point," Davis said late Thursday afternoon.
Wahtola lived within about a mile of where his body was discovered outside a chain-link fence on the east side of the Eagle Picher plant at 1216 W. C St., Davis said.
He said Wahtola's vehicle had been found abandoned in an alleyway in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue a few hours before an EaglePicher employee spotted the body near the plant. Police received a call about the vehicle at 10:19 a.m. and had been to the alley to check it out. The body was discovered shortly after 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.