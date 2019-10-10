A Liberal, Missouri, man pleaded guilty Thursday to sexual abuse of a Jasper County girl four years ago in Webb City and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
Jason D. Brodie, 36, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to first-degree statutory sodomy of a child younger than 12 in a plea agreement dismissing a related felony count of child molestation, waiving the defendant's right to a sentencing assessment and calling for the 17-year prison term.
Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon length of sentence. The crime is considered a violent offense under state law and will require the defendant to serve 85% of the sentence before he becomes eligible for parole.
The mother of the victim in the case told a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator in October 2018 that her daughter disclosed to her that Brodie sexually abused her on two occasions in 2014 and 2015.
In a forensic interview conducted with the assistance of law enforcement in the state where the girl and her mother had moved, the girl alleged that Brodie rubbed her through her clothing while he was babysitting her in 2014 at a residence in Carterville. The girl told investigators that he molested her the following year while they were watching a movie in Webb City.
Sgt. Travis Hitchcock of the Missouri State Highway Patrol wrote in a probable-cause affidavit that further investigation turned up three other victims of the defendant who reported being sexually assaulted by Brodie as minors between the years 1991 and 1998 in St. Joseph and Trenton.
Confronted by family members about the allegations, Brodie purportedly fled the area before charges were filed in Jasper County Circuit Court and a warrant issued for his arrest on Jan. 16 of this year. He was arrested on the warrant in March and ordered to stand trial at a preliminary hearing July 3.
According to court records, Brodie was being prosecuted as a prior offender, having been convicted of felony child endangerment in 2007 in Grundy County, Missouri.
