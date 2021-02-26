An apparent accident reported initially as a gas pipeline explosion Friday morning at a property on Lone Elm Road near Carl Junction sent a man to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment of injuries.
Carl Junction fire Chief Joe Perkins said emergency workers responding to a 9:58 a.m. call reporting an explosion at a property on Lone Elm Avenue near Fir Road arrived to find a man lying on the ground near a small hole and debris and mud blown onto a vehicle parked there.
Perkins said the man, who was conscious but disoriented as emergency help arrived, was taken to a hospital.
Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, which sent a crew to the scene in the aftermath, confirmed in a news release that the injured man was a company employee.
The company's statement referred to the event as "a line break" and termed reports of an explosion as "erroneous."
"That information was incorrect," the statement reads. "This was a line break."
Perkins said the call came in as an explosion, and emergency workers cleared the area following removal of the injured man while the pipeline company began addressing the problem.
The company said a response plan was activated, with natural gas service temporarily shut off to 800 homes in the area.
"Our crews are working closely with local law enforcement and emergency responders as we evaluate this event," the statement reads.
