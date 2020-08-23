One man was killed and two others were injured in two-vehicle crash at 7:08 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 44 in Joplin, according to the Joplin Police Department.
The names of the accident victims were not released pending notification of kin.
According to JPD, a westbound semitractor trailer collided with a westbound pickup truck near the 2.8 mile marker. The driver of the pickup and a child passenger were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. An adult passenger in the pickup was killed. The driver of the semi was not injured.
The Joplin Police Department’s Major Crash Team worked the investigation.
• A Tulsa, Oklahoma, woman was injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 11:55 a.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 43 at the junction with Missouri Highway 76 near Tiff City in McDonald County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
A northbound motorcycle driven by Dale K. Curtis, 76, of Hondo, Texas, had stopped for traffic and was struck from behind by a northbound motorcycle driven by Floyd E. Boatright, 78, of Tulsa, Oklahoma. A passenger in Boatright’s vehicle, Barbara A. Rizzo, 70, of Tulsa, was taken to Freeman West Hospital with minor injuries, according to the patrol.
• Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:40 p.m. Friday on County Road 130 one mile northeast of Carthage in Jasper County, the patrol reported.
A westbound vehicle drive by Hayley E. Lown, 20, of Carthage, made a left turn into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by Robert W. Waggoner, 61, of Carthage, according to the patrol. Waggoner’s vehicle went off the road and overturned.
Both Lown and Waggoner were taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries.
• One man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:30 a.m. Friday on Fairview Avenue 1 mile west of Carthage in Jasper County, the patrol reported.
An eastbound vehicle driven by Teresa K. Block, 49, of Reeds, pulled away from a mailbox and was struck by a vehicle driven by Harmon R. Goldman, 83, of Carthage, the patrol reported.
Goldman was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with moderate injuries.
