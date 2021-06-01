A man who attempted to save a 12-year-old girl last week from drowning succumbed to his injuries early Tuesday morning.
Trevor Hicks, 34, died at about 1 a.m. after suffering brain injuries from a lack of oxygen, said Dale Owen, Newton County coroner.
"It is my understanding that he was underwater for several minutes before he was located," Owen said. "The lack of oxygen is what caused him to pass."
Hicks was at Lime Kiln Park on May 26, according to a release from the Neosho Police Department. He attempted to rescue Kaylin Brown after the girl was swept away by the current, but was later rescued himself.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he eventually died.
Brown's body was recovered Sunday evening more than 3 miles downstream from where she went under, according to a news release.
According to a GoFundMe fundraiser shared on the Facebook page of First Free Will Baptist of Neosho, Hicks was a family friend of Brown. He leaves behind a wife and son.
