A man who attempted to save a 12-year-old girl last week from drowning succumbed to his injuries early Tuesday morning.
Trevor Hicks, 34, died at about 1 a.m. after suffering brain injuries caused by a lack of oxygen, said Dale Owen, Newton County coroner.
"It is my understanding that he was underwater for several minutes before he was located," Owen said. "The lack of oxygen is what caused him to pass."
Hicks was at Lime Kiln Park on May 26, according to a release from the Neosho Police Department. He attempted to rescue Kaylin Brown after the girl was swept away by the current of Shoal Creek but was later rescued himself.
He was taken in critical condition to a local hospital, where he eventually died.
The girl's body was recovered Sunday night more than 3 miles downstream from where she went under, according to a news release.
Trooper Sam Carpenter, public information officer for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said the families of the girl and Hicks were friends, and had visited Lime Kiln Park together last week as a family outing before the accident.
Carpenter said the deaths were a tragedy.
"They were just down there swimming, and Kaylin got too close to the dam there," Carpenter said. "(Hicks) tried to help her, and he got caught too."
The dam at Lime Kiln Park is a low-head dam that pools water for the city of Neosho's drinking water supply. As water spills over the dam, it creates a vortex below; the vortex increases in strength when the creek's volume is increased by rain.
According to a GoFundMe fundraiser shared on the Facebook page of First Free Will Baptist of Neosho, Hicks leaves behind a wife and son.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.