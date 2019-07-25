GROVE, Okla. — From pleasure tours to proms, wedding receptions to family reunions, generations of Northeast Oklahoma residents have memories tied to the Grand Lake Queen and her older sister, the original Cherokee Queen.
One boat or another has operated on the lake for nearly 75 years.
Larry Steckline, owner of the Grand Lake Queen, said the response from the public when they heard the Grand Lake Queen was cruising again this summer has been “unbelievable.”
“People all over the country are calling,” Steckline said. “So many people were married, held reunions or more on the boat. They are so happy to have it back on the lake.”
Lynn Adzigian Hasselman recalls the day in June 2003 when she and her husband, Kyle, boarded the Cherokee Queen for their three-hour wedding reception cruise.
Hasselman said she can joke about it now, but halfway through the event the boat ran out of diesel fuel.
“Someone forgot to check the gas log book,” she said with a laugh. “Fortunately, my parents' next-door neighbor at the time — who was also the mayor — had some diesel in his garage.
“The little Queen was somehow able to tow us back across the lake to his house and drop the front plank for Bob to run and get the gas. My best friend’s brother, who was savvy with diesel engines, saved the day and got the Queen back up and running.”
Hasselman said running out of diesel doesn’t sound serious but that the air conditioning and bathrooms needed it to work on the hot June day.
“On top of that, the staff forgot all the bottled water,” Hasselman said. “We had a lot of families with children on there. So all we had to drink was two bowls of punch and free beer.
“So we had both hot, thirsty family and friends on board that day, as well as drunk and very happy friends. It was definitely a wedding reception that will never be forgotten. We still laugh about it today.”
Patti Beth Anderson said during the summers of 1984 and 1985, the staff at Shangri-La sold tickets so the original Cherokee Queen would “dock and drop a walkway to the beach for passengers to board and cruise.”
“That was a fun attraction to offer,” Anderson said. “People around the lake knew what time it was by the Queen's passing.”
Rick DuBois recalled his time captaining the Cherokee Queen in the 1980s.
“One thing I remember is that there seemed to be something about the sight of the Queen with the railings lined with tourists that caused other boaters to have an overpowering compulsion to give us the ol' full moon,” DuBois said with a smile. “I saw more bare butts from the Queen than the rest of my life combined.”
Marty Hughes recalls how he brought a group of church members from Oklahoma City to ride the boat.
“We had a lovely cruise, and we were passing a large home out on the island with a huge deck overlooking the lake,” Hughes said. “Apparently they were having a dinner party, and about 10 or 12 very friendly people caught our attention waving in a very friendly manner.
“As soon as our group waved back, the whole line turned around and mooned the boat.”
