Joplin City Hall and other city buildings, with the exception of the Joplin Health Department, will remain closed to the public through April 30.
To protect the health of city staff and the community, the following programs and services have been closed or modified:
• Airport: Commercial flights continue with one daily flight to Dallas.
• Building division: New applications for building permits are accepted by email or phone. Required inspections for permitted projects will continue. Submit all applications, inspection requests or general questions to 417-624-0820, ext. 1521, or Building-Inspector@joplinmo.org.
• Cemeteries: The cemetery office is closed but can be reached at 417-623-7990. Payments can be sent by mail to 3010 W. First St., Joplin, MO 64801.
• Finance department: Utility bill payments will be accepted by phone at 417-627-2955, online at joplinmo.org/payments, in the drop box on the west side of City Hall, or by mail at 602 S. Main St., Joplin, MO 64801.
Business license fees will be accepted by phone at 417-624-0820, ext. 1242; at the drop box on the west side of City Hall; or by mail at 602 S. Main St., Joplin, MO 64801.
Cab coupons can be purchased by phone at 417-624-0820, ext. 1241; at the drop box on the west side of City Hall; or by mail at 602 S. Main St., Joplin, MO 64801.
• Fire department: Burn permits will not be issued at this time. To request a fire report, call 417-623-0403.
• Health department: Vital records are available on the basis of immediate needs. Call 417-623-6122 to check availability of immunizations. Enrollment will continue for temporary Medicaid service, including pregnancy testing. Animal control services also will continue, with a few limitations.
• MAPS: Schedule curb-to-curb services by calling 417-626-8607 during regular weekday hours. MAPS coupons can be purchased through the mail, and buses will accept cash or check payments for the exact fare. Sunshine Lamp Trolley pass holders for March will be issued a new pass when services resume.
• Municipal court: All court dockets have been suspended through May 1. Court fines can be paid online at municipalonlinepayments.com/joplinmo, by phone at 800-444-1187 or at the drop box on the west side of City Hall. For other payment options, call 417-627-2930.
• Parks and recreation: Parks are open, but restrooms and basketball/volleyball courts are closed. Shelter reservations will not be taken until after April 30. All programs, events, leagues and tournaments are canceled or postponed, and the State of Soccer leagues have been postponed until May 11. Registration is open at joplinparks.org for programs and events scheduled after April 30.
• Planning/zoning: Nonemergency items will not be addressed at this time. Planning/zoning questions can be addressed at 417-624-0820, ext. 510, or at tbolande@joplinmo.org. Community development/HOME questions can be sent to twalters@joplinmo.org.
• Police department: The Justice Center Building is closed to the public. A phone is available inside the foyer at both entrances to contact the dispatch center.
• Recycling Center: The Recycling Center is closed, and monthly tree limb drop-off services are suspended.
• Schifferdecker Golf Course: The course is open, but the clubhouse is closed. Credit card and online payments will be accepted. All leagues and tournaments have been canceled at this time.
• Public works: To report emergency issues involving streets, stormwater or sewer maintenance, and traffic signals and street signs, call 417-624-0820, ext. 564 or ext. 566.
Permits for sanitary sewer repairs will be issued; call 417-624-0820, ext. 584. Inspections for permitted repairs can be submitted to Building-Inspector@joplinmo.org or by phone 417-624-0820, ext. 521.
