U.S. Rep. Billy Long's decision to challenge certification of the Electoral College vote in Congress on Jan. 6 could cost him tens of thousands of dollars from some large corporate donors.
But on Friday, the federal lawmaker from Springfield said, "It's not those people who elect me. I get my votes from the people, not the corporations."
Asked if the funding could become a concern, Long, a Republican, said, "The jury is still out on how much actual impact" there will be from what he characterized as a "knee-jerk" reaction by corporations to the attack on the Capitol.
"I really think it will be a temporary thing," Long added.
Many American companies, including some that are among his donors, have said they are either suspending or reviewing donations to Republicans who objected to the vote. Other companies said they are examining all political donations.
Among companies suspending donations to objectors are Verizon and AT&T, both of which gave Long $10,000 for the 2020 election, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan, nonprofit group that tracks political giving. AT&T also is among Long's top all-time donors, having given him $57,000 since he first ran for Congress in 2010.
On Jan. 11, AT&T released a statement via its Public Policy Twitter account that read: "Employees on our Federal PAC Board convened a call today and decided to suspend contributions to members of Congress who voted to object to the certification of Electoral College votes last week."
Other Long donors suspending donations include General Motors and General Electric, each of which gave Long $6,000 during the latest election cycle, and Walmart, the National Association of Realtors, Amazon and Marathon Petroleum, each of which gave Long $5,000, according to the center, which maintains a public database, opensecrets.org.
Long said he has spoken to some donors about their decisions and wonders why they didn't take the same stand against Democrats who objected to Electoral College certification following three recent presidential elections.
"Where was the outrage in 2001, 2005 and 2017?" Long asked. "It's totally hypocritical."
He called it a "double standard" and has a question for companies that are suspending campaign contributions: "Are you stopping donations to these members also?"
Another corporation that has suspended its political action committee and corporate donations is Coca-Cola, which said in a statement after the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6: "We were all stunned by the unlawful and violent events that unfolded in our nation’s capital on Jan. 6. ... In light of these events, The Coca-Cola Company and the Coca-Cola Political Action Committee have suspended political giving."
Coca-Cola said it is suspending all political donations, not just those to the Republicans who objected.
Springfield-based Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Co. and its employees are listed as Long's top donor for the 2020 election, giving him $16,800, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. They also are the single largest donor to Long since he first ran for the 7th District seat, having given $81,300.
Calls to Ozarks Coca-Cola to find out about plans for future contributions were not returned Friday.
In a statement, Atlanta-based Coca-Cola said, "Our independent bottling partners are separate companies, and by law, we cannot coordinate PAC contributions with any of our bottling partners."
Leggett & Platt Inc. and its employees, which have given Long $76,700, came in second on the list of donors since Long first ran for office, and Pinegar Chevrolet, based in Republic, is third, having donated $69,754, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Pinegar Sales is listed as having given Long $11,200 for the 2020 race.
Neither company responded to Globe calls and emails for comment.
Contributions from people affiliated with TAMKO Building Products ranked fourth on Long's all-time donor list.
David Humphreys, president and CEO of TAMKO, was for many years one of the largest donors to Republican candidates and the Republican Party in the state. The Missouri Independent news site reported earlier this month that along with his sister, Sarah Atkins, and his mother, Ethelmae Humphreys, his family provided $4.4 million of the $9.2 million that U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, raised for his 2016 campaign for attorney general. David Humphreys personally donated $2.875 million.
Following the attack on the Capitol, Humphreys called Hawley a “political opportunist” for leading the objection to Electoral College certification in the U.S. Senate, and he urged the Senate to censure Hawley. Humphreys also wrote that “Hawley's irresponsible, inflammatory, and dangerous tactics have incited violence and further discord across America."
Hawley was the first person from the Senate to announce that he would object to the electoral vote certification.
Humphreys has not said anything publicly about Long. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, Humphreys, his family members and others affiliated with TAMKO Building Products have given Long $64,600 since 2010, including $5,600 for his 2020 election.
He did not respond to Globe questions about contributions to Long.
Long said none of the local companies have spoken to him about donations.
"I had good donors call up wanting me to object," he added. "Our calls were running 87% to sign on to the Texas lawsuit, to stand with Trump and to object. In my district, it was a no-brainer."
He said, "The majority of PAC dollars I get in go right back out," passed along to other Republican members of Congress who are not in what he called "ruby red" districts and may need the money to win.
He also noted that he received a record number of "small" donations in 2020.
"I got the highest vote total I've ever gotten this time," Long said. "I spent less money than I've ever spent."
Another area company that has suspended donations to those members of Congress who objected is Walmart.
"We examine and adjust our political giving strategy at the end of every election cycle, and that review will continue over the coming months. However, in light of last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol, Walmart's political action committee is indefinitely suspending contributions to those members of Congress who voted against the lawful certification of state Electoral College votes," the company said in a statement issued earlier this month.
Many of the companies also have not said how long the donations will be suspended and under what conditions, if any, they will resume giving and to whom.
In the days leading up to the vote on Electoral College certification, Long issued a statement in conjunction with several other members of Congress from Missouri.
"During that process, the question will be put before your elected officials — does anyone object to the certification of electoral votes of a state? We will object. Our hope is that others will join us," the members of Congress said in their statement.
Long, who went forward with his vote objecting to certification following the attack on the Capitol, issued a statement after the attack, saying, in part: "I'm proud of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and in both chambers. We did not let mob rule stop us from carrying out our constitutional duties. ... There is no place for violence in a democratic republic or anywhere in civil society. What we saw was disgraceful, completely unacceptable, and I condemn what happened on Capitol Hill in the strongest possible terms."
Long also opposed impeachment of former President Donald Trump by the House following the attack.
In his interview Friday, Long noted that the letter being held up by the man who made it into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, and who propped his feet up on her desk, is addressed to him. That man is Richard Barnett, of Gravette, Arkansas. Barnett, 60, is charged with unlawfully entering a restricted area with a lethal weapon — in this case, a stun gun. He also is charged with disorderly conduct and theft of public property.
Long said he would support an investigation into what happened but noted that Trump held many rallies around the country and none of them resulted in violence, and that many who came to the Capitol that day were geared up for an attack, even before Trump spoke.
"There were people who were very obviously prepared for what they were going to do that day."
"I think we need a 9/11 commission. I want to see what actually happened," Long said. "If he (Trump) had something to do with it, then he should be held accountable.
"Let the chips fall where they may."
Other donors also are targeting other Missouri politicians, including Citigroup, which is stopping donations to the 147 Republicans who opposed certifying President Joe Biden’s election, and The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, which represents 36 regional and local insurers who use the brand.
In all, corporations and industry groups have donated at least $170 million in recent years to those Republicans who objected to the Electoral College vote, according to a report by a government watchdog group. The report by Public Citizen examines corporate and trade association contributions made since the 2016 election cycle to the 147 members of Congress who objected.
If corporations and industry groups “decided to actually get together and stop contributing to these people, it will have an effect,” said Mike Tanglis, Public Citizen’s research director who co-authored the report. Tanglis said, however, that he’s “very skeptical that they will stop contributing to these people forever.”
The top corporate and industry givers to the 147 Republicans detailed in the report include:
• $2 million by the National Association of Realtors. In an email, the group said it is “temporarily pausing” all federal contributions and will “closely monitor events in Washington in the days and weeks ahead in order to ensure our political participation most closely represents the will of our Realtor members.”
• $2 million by the National Bankers Association. The group says it’s reviewing its practices but has not made any decisions on how it will move forward.
Tanglis and other campaign finance experts say the big question about donations is whether companies and trade groups will stick by their pledges.
“You have to wonder if in three months they will start to back up,” Tanglis said. “For the most part, we’re not really into the next election cycle. They could very easily take six months or the whole year off and start up again in 2022.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.