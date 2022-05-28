Residents of a historic residential district in Joplin hope for a boost in awareness and tourism from a new map they commissioned.
It’s not a regular map, but is hand-drawn and labeled by two local artists commissioned by Murphysburg residents. It depicts houses of interest in the historic district and their proximity to downtown restaurants and attractions, including Route 66.
Artists Paula Giltner, an illustrator who took up fine arts a dozen years ago, and Patti Shade created the map. Giltner drew the streets and houses for the main map, and Shade, a graphic artist, provided the legend on the backside of the map.
Giltner is one of 18 artists who worked to establish the Local Color Art Gallery at 1027 S. Main St. to sell their own art. Murphysburg promoters unveiled the map at a public open house Tuesday at the gallery.
Creating the kind of map envisioned for Murphysburg that shows the variety of architecture and approximate location of historic homes posed a challenge that took some thinking, they said. Then they realized it would involve adjusting the perspective.
“We knew we wanted a map, and we saw where some maps had been done of downtown, but they were aerial views of just blocks, squares and rectangles,” said Mary Anne Phillips, secretary of Murphysburg Historic Preservation Inc. and a resident of the historic neighborhood. “And we were like, no, we want to show the houses. But how do you see the front of a house from a bird’s eye view? It just can’t be done.
“Then we said, well, artistic license. Just turn the houses” so that they all face the reader of the map.
“And yet you can see where it’s located on every block because we have the address on there,” Giltner said. “So we just had to figure out how we would make it comprehensible, how it (Murphysburg) is connected to the downtown and how it’s connected to Route 66,” which are other historic locations in Joplin.
Giltner said it wasn’t possible to draw the houses directly onto the map in order to get the perspective they wanted.
“I had to draw the background first,” she said. “And then I drew the houses on little pieces of paper and cut them out so that I could shuffle them around and try to fit them in within the size of the block. It was just a lot of adjusting, and we changed our minds a few times on how it should be done, and this is what we came up with.”
They used Google maps that they adjusted different ways until they achieved the perspective they felt would work.
Giltner studied photographs of the houses that were to be depicted and made several trips around the neighborhood to see the houses firsthand and to photograph the ones with detailing she wanted to be sure to capture.
Another consideration in drawing the map was finding an ink pen with just the right width to capture the details.
“I’ve got to make sure I’ve got some really tiny details in there and so you have to eliminate certain lines and emphasize others so it’s just a bit of a challenge to draw on that scale,” she said.
Giltner had an advantage in drawing those details. She formerly drew architectural renderings, an art that was replaced by computer technology.
In the end, she said she is satisfied with the results.
“Everything is on it that needs to be and making sure you didn’t make any mistakes or leave something out, that was a challenge too,” Giltner said.
Now, the map itself “will become a permanent piece of our Murphysburg story,” said Chris Ferguson, who helped restore his grandmother’s house in Murphysburg. He is president of the board of Historic Murphysburg Preservation Inc.
“It’s also kind of a gift we wanted to give our visitors,” said resident and treasurer of the Murphysburg board, Paula Callihan. “Everybody who sees it, loves it. They say, ‘How’d you do that map?”
Shade designed the reverse side of the map, which is a legend or map key that identifies the locations on the map and also will guide visitors to nearby downtown locations, such as restaurants, they may wish to visit. A QR code also is placed on the map so the user can scan it with their phone to connect to an interactive map of locations and more information.
The Murphysburg board members said the map can be used to promote ‘’heritage tourism,’’ which is tourism by people and groups who seek out historic sites and neighborhoods.
“I don’t think it will ever go out of style,” Ferguson said of people wanting to go places to learn about history through sites and structures.
