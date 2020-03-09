Marchbanks given life term in slaying of neighbor

Ricky Marchbanks did not seem surprised when Circuit Judge David Mouton handed the Carthage man consecutive sentences of life without parole plus 50 years in the slaying of his neighbor, Jeremy Neeper.
The term of life without parole was expected because state law mandates such punishment for first-degree murder convictions.
But the judge had leeway in deciding what the defendant's sentence should be for the defendant's related crime of armed criminal action. Assistant Prosecutor Nate Dally told the judge the state was seeking a consecutive term of at least 10 years. Public defender Angela Acree asked that Mouton make the term concurrent.
In the final analysis, the judge's decision makes little difference because life without parole means just that in Missouri.
A Jasper County jury convicted the 63-year-old defendant of the two counts at a three-day trial in January. Prosecutor Theresa Kenney said after Monday's sentencing hearing that she felt the sentences were appropriate "given the egregious and unjustified acts of the defendant."
"Hopefully, this will bring some closure and comfort to the family of Jeremy Neeper and remind all of us of how precious life is," Kenney said.
Marchbanks shot and killed Neeper, 38, on May 16, 2016, as the victim stood in the front yard of his home on Valley Street in Carthage. The defendant, who lived next door, had been in an argument with Neeper over a motorcycle earlier in the day. Neeper's wife had tried to intervene, but Neeper had pushed her away.
The two men separated, and Marchbanks called police and told them Neeper had assaulted his wife. Neeper's wife denied that there had been any assault when police arrived at their residence to check it out. Angry with Marchbanks for having called police on him, Neeper walked over to his neighbor's yard and tipped over his riding lawn mower.
Testimony at the trial established that in the meantime Marchbanks was drinking at a friend's residence and told the woman that he was probably going to have to kill his neighbor. He later returned home, saw what had been done to his lawn mower and called a male friend to come help him set the mower upright.
As they were leaving his house, he grabbed a rifle and got in his truck with his friend. Neeper, who had gone to bed, heard the truck start up and came running out of his house, yelling at Marchbanks and calling him names.
The state maintained at trial that Marchbanks stopped his truck about 75 feet down the street and got out with the gun. Neeper's teenage stepson, who was watching from the living room of their home, told police that he heard his stepfather say: "What? You got a gun? What you gonna do? Shoot me?"
The prosecution maintained that Marchbanks then fatally shot Neeper, although the defense maintained that Neeper had a gun and the shooting was in self-defense.
Police never found any weapon on the victim, and jurors never bought defense suggestions that Neeper's stepson or wife removed a gun from the scene before police arrived.
