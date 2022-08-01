CARTHAGE, Mo. — The massive tents, the road closures, the police presence and the anticipation all signify that Marian Days is back in Carthage for the first time since 2019.
The community is preparing to welcome thousands of visitors to one of the largest religious pilgrimages in North America.
Carthage police Chief Bill Hawkins said streets around the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer campus, on Grand Avenue between Highland Street and Fairview Avenue, were closed to all but local traffic Saturday morning. Public safety officers and first responders were preparing for the Vietnamese Catholic religious festival that in the past has attracted tens of thousands of people to Carthage.
“Overall, we are trying to follow the same basic format as previous years; however, there are a lot of unknown variables, such as how big will the crowd be this year,” Hawkins said. “Will it be bigger due to the cancellations of the past two years, or will it be smaller either for that same reason or due to concerns over COVID and new variants and temperature, (as) it’s been hot lately?”
Marian Days officially starts Thursday and will run through the weekend, but people from across the country and around the world have already started arriving in Carthage.
50,000 to 100,000
Crowds in past years have been huge, although estimating precisely how many people is difficult because there is no sign-in system and no way to count the crowd. Estimates in the past have ranged from around 50,000 to as many as 100,000 people in years when there were major anniversaries.
Churches from across the country come to Marian Days and create a tent city within a city, with its own restaurants, retail stores and entertainment aimed specifically at the Vietnamese audience.
Thousands will camp on the church grounds or in the small park built by the church on the south side of Fairview Avenue.
The Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer has also built an RV park just south of the Carthage Nazarene Church, and thousands also camp in tents in residential yards around the grounds. Many Carthage residents who live near the church have made friends with families from out of town who camp in their yards.
The event also fills hotels in Joplin and surrounding communities from Tulsa to Springfield to Northwest Arkansas.
Thousands of area residents come to Marian Days to take in the scene, eat authentic Asian food and visit with old friends.
Marian Days officially kicks off Thursday with services and programs inside the large auditorium on the grounds and in open-air services around the historic former Ozark Wesleyan College building on Grand Avenue.
It rounds out on Saturday with a massive parade and processional that travels around a four-block route on Grand, Centennial, Main and Fairview streets and a huge outdoor service Saturday afternoon and evening.
Safety and security
Hawkins said his department has plans for security and public safety developed from years of experience with this event, but because the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, many current officers with the Carthage Police Department haven’t worked at Marian Days.
Hawkins said the department is sticking to its plans and will essentially create a separate police force of officers from surrounding communities to police the Marian Days grounds.
In the past, the department said it creates as many as 400 separate six-hour shifts for officers from inside and outside Carthage. Officers earn $25 an hour for working at Marian Days, and the church reimburses the city for 75% of the cost of safety and security for the event.
“It’s certainly a chance for officers to make a little extra money with a security detail like this,” Hawkins said. “Some of them really appreciate that. I truly think there are some that would do it just for the experience, but certainly the pay helps a lot.”
Creating this separate police force means police coverage in the rest of Carthage is not changed or affected by the massive influx of people.
“We still have the same number of officers on duty through the rest of the city, just as if it was any other day,” Hawkins said. “The officers we bring in for Marian Days are strictly for that — they are for Marian Days. We have officers from pretty much all the surrounding agencies in this area. The officers in their off time come over and take a couple of shifts, and this does not change how things work in the rest of the city.”
