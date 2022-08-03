Marian Days

After a break due to COVID-19, Marian Days returns to the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer and Carthage this week. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we watched the return of a Carthage tradition.

Marian Days, an annual pilgrimage for Vietnamese Catholics around the world, begins on Thursday. This will be the first time since 2019 that the festival has been held. 

We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • A record low for Joplin's unemployment. 
  • Sentencing for a former Cassville High School teacher.
  • A preview of Emancipation Park Days. 

We hope you have a wonderful evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.