Today in the Globe newsroom we watched the return of a Carthage tradition.
Marian Days, an annual pilgrimage for Vietnamese Catholics around the world, begins on Thursday. This will be the first time since 2019 that the festival has been held.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A record low for Joplin's unemployment.
- Sentencing for a former Cassville High School teacher.
- A preview of Emancipation Park Days.
We hope you have a wonderful evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.