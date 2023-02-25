MIAMI, Okla. — A town hall meeting organized by a Northeast Oklahoma nonprofit seeks to help people make a more informed decision about whether to legalize marijuana for recreational use.
The meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Coleman Ballroom, will focus on State Question 820, which voters will decide March 7. The town hall features speakers on both sides of the issue. It is organized by Partners for Ottawa County, a nonprofit that works to improve opportunities and quality of life.
Ben Loring, president of the group, said it is not taking sides on the issue and hopes to help people better inform themselves before the election. After speakers take their turns, participants will get to ask questions, he said.
"We're hoping a wide range of subjects will be brought up, but we are not telling either side what to answer," Loring said. "The hope is to cover the broad array of questions people might have."
The panel features dispensary owner Jason Elsasser, retired Tulsa police officer Greg Douglas, Miami police officer Mark Byfield and county probation and parole official Shane Barnes. Doctors Clark Osborn and Jack Doney will also be available to discuss medical issues.
Loring said the panel members were recommended by both proponents and opponents of the measure — the two law enforcement officers and two doctors have differing opinions, for instance. No officials from organized campaign groups were invited to the forum.
"We didn't want some paid lobbyist from Oklahoma City delivering a spiel," Loriing said. "We wanted our panel to be local people that hopefully citizens will have some trust in and be willing to listen to."
Similar to measures passed in other states including Missouri, State Question 820 would legalize the use of recreational marijuana, possession and growth of small amounts and expungement of certain criminal records related to use. It would also tax marijuana sales across the state.
Loring said the nonprofit decided to host the forum because of the number of residents who have questions about the measure. It is the first time the group has assembled a town hall-style meeting about an election issue, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.